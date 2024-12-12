Stephen Colbert Has A 'Fitting' Explanation For Christopher Wray's FBI Departure

Stephen Colbert on Wednesday revealed why he thinks it’s “fitting” that FBI Director Christopher Wray has decided to resign from his post ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“America’s top law enforcement officer is timing his resignation to coincide with the end of law,” joked the “Late Show” host.

Wray announced his plans to step down prior to the end of his 10-year term after Trump shared his controversial plans to nominate loyalist Kash Patel to the position.

The president-elect, who has threatened to imprison and prosecute his perceived enemies, has long criticized the FBI director following the agency’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate for classified documents in 2022.

Colbert said the news “doesn’t come as a shock” as Trump has indicated his plans to fire Wray.

“And that’s not surprising. The president-elect has had it out for Wray ever since Wray was appointed by a man who nearly destroyed Trump’s political career, Donald Trump,” he joked of Trump’s pick to replace former FBI Director James Comey in 2017.

Check out more of Colbert’s Wednesday monologue below.

