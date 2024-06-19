Stephen Colbert Gives Trump Pal Steve Bannon A Stinging Prison Sendoff

Stephen Colbert said longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon won’t get his wish to serve his upcoming four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress in a relatively cushy “Club Fed” facility.

CNN said he will instead do his time in the more restrictive environment of a low-security prison, which means he could be locked up with violent offenders.

“But if he is not in a cushy white-collar prison, how will Bannon maintain his meticulous personal grooming?” Colbert mocked.

Bannon, who faces another possible prison sentence in a separate fraud case going to trial in September, is known for dressing down ― often wearing shirts over his shirts, leading Trump to label him “Sloppy Steve.”

See more in Colbert’s Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue: