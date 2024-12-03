Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's FBI Pick A Pointed Reminder After Media Threat

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump’s selection of MAGA loyalist Kash Patel to run the FBI is more proof that the president-elect is “purposely appointing people who promise to destroy the thing they’ve been appointed to run.”

“Next he’s gonna replace Smokey the Bear with Flame-o the Arsonist,” Colbert cracked.

Patel has promised to attack the “deep state” within the FBI and vowed to crack down on Trump’s perceived enemies ― including those in the media.

“We’re gonna come after the people in the media,” Patel promised in a clip Colbert played. “Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out. But yeah, we’re putting you all on notice.”

Colbert responded with mock defiance.

“You see me shake, Kash? Let me help you remember me, OK?” Colbert fired back. “I’m the middle-aged brown-haired white guy with an 11:30 network show. And I will never bow down to authoritarians, or my name isn’t Jimmy something. Write it down!”

See more in his Monday night “Late Show” monologue: