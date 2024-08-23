Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutal 'Little Pronunciation Lesson' On His Name

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert offered former President Donald Trump a “little pronunciation lesson” on Thursday after Kerry Washington brought out Kamala Harris’ two great-nieces to teach the Democratic National Convention how to say the vice president’s first name.

Colbert — in a live, post-DNC show from Chicago — remarked on the “most adorable instructors ever” who addressed the convention while Republicans such as Trump continually mispronounce Harris’ first name despite her years as a politician.

“First you say ‘comma,’ like a comma in a sentence,” said Amara Ajagu, a daughter of the vice president’s niece Meena Harris.

“Then you say ‘la,’ like, ‘la, la, la, la,’” added Leela Ajagu, another daughter of Meena Harris.

Colbert immediately jumped into an impression of Trump before sharing a lesson of his own about the GOP nominee.

“By the way, if you’re looking to pronounce her opponent’s first name, it’s Don, like mafia leader and old, like how his act is getting,” Colbert quipped.

You can check out more from Colbert in Thursday’s “Late Show” monologue:

