Stephen Colbert Jokes Tim Walz ‘Gets More Midwestern’ at Every Appearance: ‘By Election Day, He’s Gonna Be Breaded and Deep-Fried’ | Video

Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz made a campaign stop in rural Pennsylvania this week, and Stephen Colbert was simply delighted with his outfit choice for the event. The CBS host joked that it was very apt, and is part of Walz’s ever-increasing midwestern-ness.

To kick off his monologue, Colbert first celebrated the start of early voting in Georgia, which saw a huge turnout — a 123% increase from the previous record in the state. The host joked that Georgia has “always been one of my favorite southern states, right after Mississippi.”

But he then turned his attention to swing states like Pennsylvania, and applauded Walz for dressing the part.

Cutting to a clip of Walz at the event, it was revealed he wore a baseball cap and a bright red flannel shirt, which simply tickled the late night host.

“Tim Walz gets more Midwestern with each appearance at this rate, by election day, he’s going to be breaded and deep-fried,” Colbert joked.

That said, Colbert also legitimately appreciated Walz’s messaging at that event and other recent ones, during which the potential VP encouraged voters not to pick Donald Trump simply because he’s funny and dances on stage.

“That’s true. You should not vote for someone because they dance to YMCA, but also, I’m not sure you’d call this dancing,” Colbert joked, pulling up a clip of Trump’s odd dance moves.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.

The post Stephen Colbert Jokes Tim Walz ‘Gets More Midwestern’ at Every Appearance: ‘By Election Day, He’s Gonna Be Breaded and Deep-Fried’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.