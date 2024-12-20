Stephen Colbert Makes 'Sense' Of Elon Musk's Gov't Influence In 1 'Expert' Dig

Stephen Colbert on Thursday explained why it makes sense that Elon Musk would “kill” a bipartisan budget proposal “at the last minute.”

″’Cause he’s an expert at blowing things up on the launch pad,” quipped the “Late Show” host in a jab at Musk’s SpaceX company.

The billionaire Donald Trump ally slammed a government funding bill negotiated by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Ky.) on Wednesday before the president-elect weighed in and effectively killed the spending deal.

The billionaire’s preceding criticism caused social media users to taunt Trump with talk of a “President Musk” while Democrats questioned whether Musk was acting as a “shadow president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert joked that he’s sure the Founding Fathers were “spinning in their graves with joy” over the spending bill chaos.

“After all, the Constitution does start with, ‘We the people do whatever rich boy tells us. Rich boy makes the big square truck car! LOL,’” he quipped.

The “Late Show” host later turned to those who are referring to Musk as “president” over his show of political influence.

“Well, if he’s going to be the guy running everything, I’m going to have to work on my Elon Musk impression. Here it goes,” said Colbert as he coughed in his hand and jumped in the air in a move out of the billionaire’s playbook.

Check out more of Colbert’s Thursday monologue below.

Related...