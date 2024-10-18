Stephen Colbert Reveals How Trump 'Crapped The Bed' In The Most Public Way Possible

Stephen Colbert needed a little help on Thursday night’s “Late Show” as he described Donald Trump’s appearance before a panel of undecided Latino voters in a town hall event on Univision.

Rather than botch the network’s name, Colbert brought in staff writer Felipe Torres Medina to pronounce it.

Then, Colbert asked him to pronounce what Trump proceeded to do at the event.

“Crapped the bed!” Torres Medina answered.

Colbert had the town hall highlights ― or maybe the lowlights ― in his Thursday night “Late Show” monologue: