Stephen Colbert Schools JD Vance On Trump 'Dementia' After Latest Word Salad

Stephen Colbert mocked vice presidential candidate JD Vance for doing something his running mate, Donald Trump, is typically known for.

He botched a name.

Both Trump and Vance have been pushing false reports of Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. They’ve continued to push the rumors even after they were repeatedly debunked by state and local officials.

Vance did so again on Tuesday, and said the city has had an influx of 20,000 migrants “primarily from Haitia,” a country that does not exist.

“That’s right,” Colbert sarcastically agreed. “Haitians come from Haitia, much in the same way the lesbians come from Lesbia, and Donald Trump comes from Dementia.”

See more in his Tuesday night “Late Show” monologue: