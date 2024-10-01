Stephen Colbert Spots Exact Moment Even Trump Realized He Went Too Far

Stephen Colbert said one of Donald Trump’s campaign appearances over the weekend took a very sudden turn.

“Things got a little dark,” Colbert said, then rolled footage of Trump calling for “one really violent day” in which police would be allowed to be “extraordinarily rough” with suspected shoplifters.

“Did he just suggest ‘The Purge’ for stealing from CVS?” Colbert asked, then broke out his impression of Trump getting crime-fighting ideas from other movies ― including “Speed,” “Human Centipede,” and “The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe.”

The “Late Show” host noted that Trump’s speech went even further as the former president “said a lot of scary stuff that’s really too gloomy to play here.”

It was so gloomy, in fact, that Colbert spotted a moment when Trump seemed to realize he might’ve been losing his own audience.

Check it out in the Monday night monologue: