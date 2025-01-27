Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started 'Pissing People Off On A Global Scale'

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said President Donald Trump took a break from issuing executive orders aimed at pushing his MAGA agenda to speak to international leaders.

And it didn’t exactly go well.

“He’s been pissing people off on a global scale,” Colbert pointed out, and showed clips of Trump’s remote appearance at the World Economic Forum, where he attacked European allies over regulation and trade policies.

“The only way to make Europeans angrier would’ve been to publicly shame the singing career of David Hasselhoff,” Colbert cracked.

Then, Trump turned his attention toward another U.S. ally as he taunted Canada by repeating his offer to make the nation the 51st state.

Colbert broke out his Trump impression.

“Yes, join us you syrup-sucking freaks, you moose-fondling ice holes,” Colbert said in his Trump voice. “Of course, you’ll need a new name. You’re right above Minnesota, we’ll call you Maxi-sota.”

See more in his rare Sunday night monologue: