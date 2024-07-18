Stephen Colbert Spots 'All The Right Reasons' To Mock Kellyanne Conway Over RNC Speech

Stephen Colbert gave a brutal review of Kellyanne Conway’s Republican National Convention speech and declared that the former Donald Trump adviser thinks her old boss was running for “all the right reasons” on Wednesday.

“He can enjoy a magnificent life with his incredible five children, his ten amazing grandchildren and that extraordinary, elegant, beautiful, brilliant wife,” said Conway, who referred to former first lady Melania Trump as she remains largely out of the public eye amid her husband’s 2024 bid.

“Yes, his extraordinary, elegant, beautiful, invisible wife,” the “Late Show” host quipped.

“I can’t see her but she’s got to be here, right?”

Colbert later tossed to another clip from Conway’s speech where she remarked that Republicans don’t “cave,” “cower” or “capitulate.”

“Instead, we get up, we show up, we stand up and we speak up,” the former Trump adviser told the RNC crowd in Milwaukee.

“Please shut up before I throw up,” Colbert said.

Check out more of his Wednesday night monologue:

