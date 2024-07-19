Stephen Colbert Sums Up RNC With 5 Damning Words

Stephen Colbert offered a scathing summary of the Republican National Convention which wrapped up in Milwaukee on Thursday night as he reminded viewers: “None of this is normal.”

The “Late Show” host first highlighted some of the “tried and true staples” — like quirky hats and questionable dancing — that graced the political event during which former President Donald Trump became the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee and Ohio Sen. JD Vance his running mate.

“That’s all normal convention stuff,” Colbert acknowledged of the antics of attendees.

“But the thing is, none of this is normal,” he added. “It’s deeply psychotically weird that this is happening at all.”

“Less than four years ago, this man incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” said Colbert.

“Then he was impeached again, then he was indicted a lot, then found liable for sexual assault and convicted of 34 felonies,” he added. “And Republicans are desperate for voters to forget all of that.”

Watch Colbert’s full breakdown of the RNC here:

