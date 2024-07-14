Stephen Colbert's 10 Siblings: All About His Brothers and Sisters

Stephen Colbert and his siblings grew up close

Frazer Harrison/Getty ; Anna Webber/Getty Stephen Colbert attends the 74th Primetime Emmys on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. ; Elizabeth Colbert Busch arrives to the 33rd Annual Women's Campaign Fund Parties of Your Choice Gala on April 22, 2013 in New York City.

Before Stephen Colbert was known for his sharp wit and funny takes, his siblings were the first to hear his jokes.

James William Colbert Jr. and Lorna Elizabeth Colbert welcomed Stephen in 1964 as their eleventh and last child. The Late Show host grew up in South Carolina with his brothers and sisters: James III, Edward, Mary, William, Margaret, Thomas, John and Elizabeth. He was also close with his late brothers, Paul and Peter.

Most of Stephen’s siblings are out of the spotlight, though his sister, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, ran for a seat in Congress in 2013. A decade before she campaigned for office, she recalled what it was like witnessing her younger brother find his comedic voice.

"He had this way of taking something that everybody was so serious about and saying, 'Look, here's a funny side to this.' " she told The Post and Courier in 2006.

From their shared childhoods in the Palmetto State to supporting one another's dreams, here's everything to know about Stephen Colbert's siblings.

They grew up in South Carolina

Mic Smith/AP Elizabeth Colbert Busch gives her concession speech at the Charleston Renaissance Hotel after losing to Republican Mark Sanford on May 7, 2013.

Stephen was born in Washington, D.C., and is the youngest child of James and Lorna.

When the comedian was young, his family moved to a suburb of Charleston, S.C., where he and his siblings grew up.

The Post and Courier noted that the Colbert children “grew up along a small dirt road on James Island,” and Stephen “spent most of his waking hours riding bikes, fishing and playing with his friends.”

Stephen and his siblings were tight-knit as children

OWN Stephen Colbert with his family.

Over the years, The Daily Show alum has given glimpses into his upbringing, including how his mom created a supportive family life where he and his siblings resolved their differences.

After Lorna died at the age of 92 on June 12, 2013, Stephen shared heartfelt words about the matriarch in his eulogy, describing her as a trained actress who wanted her kids to live vibrantly.

“She made a very loving home for us,” he said. “No fight between siblings could end without hugs and kisses, although hugs never needed a reason in her house. Singing and dancing was encouraged except at the dinner table."

Stephen continued, “Now if you watch [The Colbert Report], and you like this show, it’s because everybody who works here and I’m lucky to be one of them. But when you watch the show, if you also like me, that’s because of my mom."

They were raised to practice their critical thinking skills

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Getty Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.

James and Lorna raised Stephen and his brothers and sisters in the Catholic faith. While they instilled the religion's values in them, James and Lorna also encouraged their sons and daughters to think critically about the beliefs they were being taught.

“I love my Church, and I'm a Catholic who was raised by intellectuals, who were very devout,” he told Time Out New York in 2005. "I was raised to believe that you could question the Church and still be a Catholic."

Two years prior to the interview, the former Saturday Night Live writer taught classes at his local church, where he helped prep kids for communion and reconciliation, per the New York Post.

According to the outlet, Stephen was a teacher for two years while his own children attended classes in the same establishment.

Two of Stephen's brothers and dad died in 1974

OWN Stephen Colbert's late dad James and late brothers Paul and Peter.

When Stephen's mom, Lorna, died, it wasn't the first time he experienced a profound loss in his family.

In 1974, Stephen's dad, James, and his older brothers, 18-year-old Paul and 15-year-old Peter, died in a plane crash after it crashed in North Carolina.

At the time, Stephen was 10 and felt lost in the aftermath. "Nothing made any sense after my father and my brothers died. I kind of just shut off," he told The Post and Courier.

In the years following, the Strangers with Candy writer "escaped" his grief in books, reading them daily, and he eventually found joy in making his classmates laugh.

"That's when people said, 'Oh, Colbert's funny,' " Stephen recalled. "Then a year later, I was voted wittiest at my high school. And that's when I thought maybe I should be a comedian."

As he has pursued his passion, he's occasionally opened up about the difficult experience. Speaking with GQ in 2015, Stephen explained that he eventually came to terms with his family members' deaths and credited his mom for helping him.

“By her example I am not bitter. By her example,” he told the magazine. “She was not. Broken, yes. Bitter, no. It was a very healthy reciprocal acceptance of suffering. Which does not mean to be defeated by suffering. Acceptance is not defeat. Acceptance is just awareness.”

Stephen's sister Elizabeth ran for office

Mary Ann Chastain/Getty Elizabeth Colbert Busch speaks to media after casting her vote in a special election runoff with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford for a seat in the 1st Congressional District on May 7, 2013.

In 2013, Stephen’s sister Elizabeth ran as a Democrat in the year’s special election for South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, and she won the primary with 95 percent of the vote. In the end, though, she lost the overall race to former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, who ran for the Republican party.

Apart from hosting fundraisers in support of his older sibling, Stephen spoke about her campaign on his show. After he assured his audience that “Lulu” was not getting free air time, WISTV reported that he said, “As a broadcast journalist, I am obligated to maintain broad objectivity. It doesn't matter that my sister is intelligent, hardworking, compassionate, and dedicated to the people of South Carolina.”

He later added, “It is rare for me to take an active role in anyone's political ambitions other than my own. But this is different — beyond a brother's love, I truly believe Lulu is the best candidate to represent my beloved Lowcountry in the United States Congress.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, she has since worked as the president of the alumni association at the College of Charleston and is a member of the board of directors at Charleston Promise Neighborhood, in addition to running her own business.

