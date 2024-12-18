Stephen Colbert's Audience Erupts Over His Shortest Burn Of Donald Trump Yet

Stephen Colbert wasted no time dunking on Donald Trump on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

Colbert talked about what to expect in 2025 and noted how “the new year is also going to bring us a new, old president.”

“Well, yesterday, that guy held a press conference at Mar-a-Lago,” he continued.

Then the host, who is not one to shy away from a critical monologue on the returning POTUS, declared: “I’m not going to talk about it much because I don’t want to and you can’t make me.”

The audience erupted in cheers.

After soaking up the applause, Colbert said: “As a matter of fact, I’m already done,” provoking further sounds of approval from the crowd.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue here:

