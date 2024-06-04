Stephen Colbert's Audience Goes Wild With 1 Brutally Honest Message For Trump

Stephen Colbert caught Donald Trump in an “insane lie” when the former president claimed during a Fox News interview that he never said “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

“I didn’t say ‘lock her up,’ but the people would all say, ‘lock her up, lock her up,’” Trump falsely claimed.

“The people said ‘lock her up?’” an incredulous Colbert fired back on Monday. “That was your whole campaign! Stop it, we remember. We were there.”

Colbert rolled clips of Trump calling on Clinton to be locked up.

During the same interview, Trump was asked about his upcoming sentencing and the possibility of jail after he was found guilty on all 34 charges in his criminal hush money trial.

“I think it would be tough for the public to take,” Trump said.

“It would be tough for the public?” Colbert said. “Actually, I happen to have a large number of the public here. Hey public, what do you all think of Trump going to jail?”

The audience cheered for nearly 30 seconds, with some standing and many chanting “Lock him up!”

“Ladies and gentlemen, there you have it,” Colbert said. “I didn’t say, ‘Lock him up.’ The people said it.”

See more in his Monday night monologue: