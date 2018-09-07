Stephen Curry to appear in opening of PH university athletic association

If there’s any doubt about the Philippines’ obsession with basketball, get this. One of the country’s collegiate athletic associations managed to get NBA star Stephen Curry to make a special guest appearance in its upcoming season opener.

You heard that right. Curry is in town and will make a public appearance at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 81 opening at the Mall of Asia Arena tomorrow.

This was announced by this year’s host school the National University (NU) yesterday in a Facebook post.

If that isn’t extra enough, the two-time NBA MVP will be joined by a lineup that includes former 2Ne1 member Minzy, local actor James Reid, and rock band Spongecola.

This is Curry’s second time in Manila since 2015. He’ll be in the country to promote his new signature sneakers as part of his tour in Asian countries including Japan and China.

It was initially announced that K-pop girl group Momoland would also perform at the opening ceremony, however, it looks like NU has deleted their social media post regarding it. Momoland is also set to perform at the HallyuPopFest in Singapore today and tomorrow

The announcement about Curry’s appearance has hyped up basketball-crazy fans.

Criszha Mae tagged a friend and said in English and Filipino: “Let’s go already”

“Bro let’s watch the opening,” Julienne Herrera told a friend.

Lourenz Gaviola also tagged a friend and asked: “Let’s watch?”

Think he’ll stay to watch the game between the University of the Philippines and the University of the East that’ll jumpstart the men’s basketball action at 2pm?

In the meantime, he’s at a media conference trying out the local dessert halo-halo.

Steph trying out halo-halo. Literal ice breaker lol #SC30AsiaTour pic.twitter.com/IOWVjx8xko — Martin Javier (@martindjavier) September 7, 2018





Fans can purchase tickets for the UAAP opening at any SM Tickets outlet or online.

Check out the rest of the UAAP’s event venues and dates here.

The post Stephen Curry to appear in opening of PH university athletic association appeared first on Coconuts.