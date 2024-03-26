Stephen Jones expects Cowboys to take an offensive lineman high in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have a history of not being big spenders in free agency.

But they also followed of practice of trying to fill needs in free agency at bargain basement prices so they can have a pure approach in the draft and take the best player available regardless of position.

With the Cowboys making limited moves in free agency, the latter will be challenged in the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have major needs for a starter at tackle or guard, depending on what they get or do with left guard Tyler Smith and center following the departures of left tackle Tyron Smith and center Tyler Biadasz in free agency.

The good news if the Cowboys should have plenty of options that are worthy of their 24th pick in the first round without having to force the issue.

“I think the draft aligns a little bit with our needs,” vice president Stephen Jones said. “I think the deepest position in this draft is offensive line. Every year, you’re wanting to bring young guys into the fold in terms of your offensive line depth and how we work that aligns very well with us.”

“Because of the depth at that position, there’s a pretty good chance we take an offensive lineman pretty high in this draft.”

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Cowboys interviewed a host offensive line options including Georgia tackle Amarius Mims, Alabama tackle JC Latham, Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan, Duke tackle/guard/center Graham Barton, Illinois tackle Isaiah Adams, Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga, Washington tackle/guard Troy Fautanu, Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, West Virginia center Zach Frazier and Texas tackle Christian Jones.

And that list doesn’t even include Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, considered the top center in the draft.