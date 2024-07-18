Stephen King Issues Frightening Reminder About Recent Donald Trump Move

Stephen King issued a “Stranger Things”-themed reminder on X (formerly Twitter) about why Ohio Sen. JD Vance is now GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump’s running mate.

The bestselling horror writer, who is a vocal critic of the former president, on Wednesday shared the “Robin Holding a Whiteboard” meme that emerged from the hit Netflix series.

Edited text on the board read: “Just a reminder that the reason he has to pick a new VP is because his own supporters tried to kill his last one.”

Trump supporters chanted, during their storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, about hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence after the latter refused to help overturn the 2020 election result in favor of then-President Trump.

King’s post immediately went viral and received more than 2 million views in its first 14 hours on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

Pence has said he won’t endorse his onetime boss for president in the upcoming November election.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said on Fox News in March.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years,” Pence explained at the time. “And that’s why I cannot, in good conscience, endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Vance was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick on Monday during the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, just two days after an attempt on Trump’s life at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Related...