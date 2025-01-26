Stephen Miller Glories in Trump ‘Unleashing’ Immigration Authorities

MSNBC / MSNBC

Donald Trump’s most controversial security adviser has praised the Republican president’s mounting nationwide crackdown on undocumented migrants in an interview with Fox News.

Speaking with Martha MacCallum on Friday’s edition of The Story, Stephen Miller reveled in Trump having mobilized the full force of the government in a shock and awe campaign just days into his second term at the White House.

Miller said, “President Trump is unleashing a vast and broad array of federal and statutory authorities to secure the homeland; authorities that Congress has enacted, that exist in statute, but that have never been used before.”

He then proceeded to reel off a number of different ways in which the military as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies will soon be deployed as part of the wider drive—where it has not happened already.

Infamous for his hardline anti-immigration stance, and reputed white nationalist sympathies that have led to him being labeled an extremist by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Miller praised these mobilizations as part of an effort to end a supposed “migrant invasion of the U.S. homeland.”

MacCallum then took the opportunity to point out that all of these resources were available during Joe Biden’s term in office, implying that the new administration’s Democratic predecessors had been deliberately soft on U.S. border security.

Miller responded, “Every single authority that I’ve mentioned and many more were enacted by Congress. The president went back to 1798 through 2025, and identified every statute in existence that allows him to secure and defend the American homeland.”

He later added, “Four years of national humiliation and embarrassment are over.”