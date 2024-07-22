Stephen Miller Has Hypersonic Fox News Meltdown Over Biden Withdrawal

Former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller raged on Fox News Sunday about President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 election, accusing Democrats of acting undemocratically.

The ex-White House advisor spoke to host Laura Ingraham about Kamala Harris’ weaknesses as a potential successor to Biden as the Democratic nominee, calling her “napalm for working class voters” and claiming that her party is “in crisis.”

“Well, they’re pretending it’s all exciting right?” Ingraham said, accusing Democrats of subverting their own “democratic process” after spending years “trashing Donald Trump for doing literally what you just did to your own voters.”

“There may be what, 25, 30 percent of the voters who still preferred Joe Biden to remain at the top of the ticket, right?” Ingraham added. “I mean, at least that? And they don’t care about those voters, Stephen. They don’t care.”

“They held a primary!” Miller squealed in response. “People—they had ballots! They filled out circles that went to the voting booths! They spent money on advertisements, and as President Trump said, the Republican Party spent tens of millions of dollars running against Joe Biden.”

“Now they’ve just woke up one morning and said: ‘Never mind, we’re canceling the entire primary, we’re getting rid of our candidate, and we’re pretending the election has never even happened and we’re gonna let donors handpick a new nominee,’” Miller continued.

“They’re publicly admitting that they are an oligarchy,” he claimed. Miller, who reportedly helped prepare the remarks Trump delivered to followers at the Ellipse before the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, went on to make an even bolder assertion: “This is as full-frontal an attack on American democracy as we’ve ever seen in the history of America’s major political parties.”

