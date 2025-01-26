Stephen A. Smith Scolds Liberals, Says Trump Won Because Voters Think He’s ‘Closer To Normal’

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith says Americans elected President Donald Trump for a second term because he is “closer to normal” than the Democratic Party.

“[Trump] was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts,” Smith said while appearing on a panel discussion on Friday night’s episode of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “And the American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we see on the left.’”

The ESPN host, 57, slammed the Left for focusing on issues that he says only affect a smaller portion of the population.

“He’s closer to normal. Why? Because something that pertains when you talk about the transgender community, for example, when you’re talking about the issues that pertain to less than 1% of the population,” Smith said. “The Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority, more so than the other issues.”

He continued, “And so he comes into office now you’re talking about, you know childbirth, citizenship and what have you. He knows that’s not going to pass the mustard. But he knows that he made that promise.”

Smith went on to give kudos to Trump for appearing to have kept his “promises” about the issues that he campaigned about despite facing resistance from his government opponents.

“So when he shows up week one on Capitol Hill, he says, ‘This is what we’re going to do through an executive order’ ― even though it’s going to be shot down through the courts and what have you ― he’s saying, ‘I kept my promise,’” he said.

The “First Take” host then accused the Democrats of not keeping their word nor being a “voice” that speaks for the American people.

“Then you turn around, and you look at the left, and you say, ‘What promises did you keep?’”

Smith continued, “What resonated with the voter? What voter out there can look at the Democratic Party at this moment in time and say, ‘There’s a voice for us, somebody that speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf.’”

Smith concluded his message by adding, “[The Democrats] didn’t do that. And that’s why their behinds are home, and [Trump] is back in the White House.”

