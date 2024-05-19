Stephen A. Smith On Why Aaron Rodgers Wouldn’t Be A Good Choice For Netflix’s Roast Like Tom Brady

Following The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, people are pitching in names to be featured in a potential new Netflix roast.

Sports journalist Stephen A. Smith recently said that New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t be a good subject for the comedy special.

“No, because it’s easy,” Smith told the Associated Press on May 14th during the Disney Upfront presentation in New York City after the reporter suggested Rodgers. “With Tom Brady, I mean, he’s the golden boy. With Aaron Rodgers, even though I love him, a lot of people don’t. Because of that, some people will find it funny [and] some people will be intentionally cruel.”

Smith said that during Brady’s roast, “everybody up there had nothing but reverence and respect” for the retired NFL star.

In the sports realm, Smith pitched basketball stars LeBron James and Steph Curry for a roast. When the reporter suggested Michael Jordan, Smith shot down the idea, saying that the basketball legend “would never” do that.

Another person that Smith suggested get roasted was Jamie Foxx.

“I think Jamie Foxx would be a good one to roast because who knows what kind of ammunition he gives you,” Smith said.

Whoever Netflix picks for the next roast will have to be prepared better. After The Roast of Tom Brady, the retired football player said he regrets doing it because of how it affected his kids.

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said on The Pivot Podcast. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids, so it’s the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

