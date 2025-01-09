Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's mother says Allison Holker is spreading 'untruths' and 'dreadful' claims

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's mom is slamming Allison Holker for spreading what she calls "untruths" and "dreadful claims."

The late "So You Think You Can Dance" alum's mom Connie Boss Alexander took to Instagram in a lengthy statement Thursday to respond to the controversy surrounding salacious claims made by Holker, his widow, while promoting a forthcoming book "This Far."

"Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss. The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this," Boss Alexander said in her statement.

USA TODAY reached out to reps for Holker for comment.

Holker, 36, opened up to People magazine in a revealing interview to promote her memoir, "This Far" (out next month). In the interview, published Tuesday, Holker recalls discovering a "cornucopia" of drugs in Boss' shoeboxes ahead of his funeral. Boss, a choreographer, DJ and former co-host of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died by suicide at 40 on Dec. 13, 2022.

"It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed," she told the magazine, describing the drugs as mushrooms, pills and "other substances."

But Boss Alexander says she kept quiet on private matters to protect her family.

The mother of Boss continued: "For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren. But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer. Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor."

Holker has three children: 16-year-old Weslie Fowler, from a previous relationship, Maddox Laurel Boss, 8, and Zaia Boss, 5.

On Tuesday, Boss' cousin replied to a post on X about Holker tarnishing Boss' "legacy," claiming that Holker hasn't let Boss' family see their three children. The family member added: "He wasn't an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn't some junkie."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental and/or substance use disorders, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free and confidential treatment referral and information service at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It's available 24/7 in English and Spanish (TTY: 1-800-487-4889).

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

