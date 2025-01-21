Stepson of Prince of Wales’ former nanny was ‘last victim’ of New Orleans terror attack

Edward Pettifer was the only foreign national to die in the ‘very tragic incident’ - Family Handout

The stepson of the Prince of Wales’s former nanny was “one of the very last” victims to be struck by a terrorist’s pick-up truck during the New Orleans terror attack, an inquest has heard.

Edward Pettifer was among 14 people killed when the vehicle rammed revellers on Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

At an inquest at the Inner West London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, a Metropolitan Police officer from the Counter Terrorism Command unit said Mr Pettifer was the only foreign national to die in the “very tragic incident” in Louisiana, America.

Det Chief Insp Oliver Richter said the attack took place in the “party orientated” area of the city where the 31-year-old marketing director, from Chelsea, West London, had been on holiday with three British friends enjoying New Year’s celebrations.

The officer gave a harrowing “background briefing” of Mr Pettifer’s final moments to Prof Fiona Wilcox, the senior coroner, who opened the case. His parents chose not to attend the hearing.

There were 57 people injured and 14 dead from the New Orleans attack - X (Formerly Twitter)

He said: “They had been out in New Orleans having a really good time all together, eating and drinking and celebrating New Year’s Eve.”

The group was whittled down to just Mr Pettifer and a male friend an hour or so after the countdown to 2025.

“At around 3.15 hours – 9.15 GMT – in the early hours of New Year’s Day, a pickup truck was intentionally driven into pedestrians on Bourbon Street in a mass casualty attack,” Det Chief Insp Richter, who is working with FBI agents, continued.

Mr Pettifer’s friend “ran” into a nearby hotel “believing that Edward was with him, but it was only a few minutes later he realised he was not with him,” the officer told the court, which was sitting remotely.

The friend tried to trace Mr Pettifer, believing he may have been taken to a local hospital like so many of the 57 people who were injured.

“He goes off to try to find out what happened. But, unbeknown to him, Edward never made it that far,” the officer added.

“In the actual incident, we believe Edward would have been hit by that vehicle. He was very possibly the last person to have been struck – or at least would have been one of the very last – to have had impact with the suspect’s vehicle, driven at some speed.

“There was a cherry picker that was parked up on the street very close to the Royal Sonesta Hotel. And the impact of the vehicle would have meant Edward’s body would have collided with that cherry picker.”

Det Chief Insp Richter said Mr Pettifer was declared dead at the scene where it lay “underneath” the cherry picker, adding: “He never made it to hospital.”

A post-mortem examination conducted in America 12 days later found Mr Pettifer died from multiple injuries caused by being a pedestrian involved in a road traffic collision.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, allegedly ploughed a pickup truck through the crowds of New Year’s revellers

He was formally identified from his fingerprints, along with the documents he was carrying. His body was repatriated to the UK.

The officers said his team was working closely with the FBI agents who would share any relevant evidence.

“We are hopeful that we will build a case file on your behalf,” he told the coroner, adding that it “would be a matter of months” for CCTV and statements to be gathered and catalogued.

Adjourning the case, Prof Wilcox said: “I would like to take this opportunity to formally pass my condolences to the family and friends of Mr Pettifer, and particularly to his friends at the scene.

“It must have been really shocking for them.”

In a statement shortly after the terror attack, the Prince and Princess of Wales were “shocked and saddened” by his death.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack.”

Palace sources also revealed that the King was “deeply saddened” by the death and has been in touch with Mr Pettifer’s family.

Ms Pettifer joined the King’s staff in 1993 when he was the Prince of Wales.

She became a close companion to the young princes following the separation of their parents.

Alexandra ‘Tiggy’ Legge-Bourke was the stepmother of Edward Pettifer and the ex nanny of Prince William and Harry - Tim Graham

Mr Pettifer’s stepmother, Alexandra “Tiggy” Pettifer, née Legge-Bourke, cared for Prince William and Prince Harry in the 1990s.

She often accompanied the two princes on holiday and, following the death of Diana, she helped them adjust to the loss of their mother.

In 1999, Ms Legge-Bourke married security consultant Charles Pettifer at a private ceremony in Wales, which was attended by William and Harry.

In a tribute released after the attack, Mr Pettifer’s family described him as a “wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many”.

The suspect, named as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was believed to have acted alone in a “premeditated and evil act”, the FBI has said.

A flag of the Islamic State group was found inside the vehicle. Two improvised explosive devices were also found nearby, according to police.

A well-known American college football player, a young aspiring nurse and a mother of a four-year-old were also among those killed.