Sterling K. Brown Teases Major ‘This Is Us’ Season 3 Changes on the Emmys Red Carpet

Leave it to Sterling K. Brown to make us tear up before This Is Us season three even starts.

The This Is Us star dished up some season three details during an Emmys red carpet interview and revealed that some major changes (and issues) lie ahead for Randall.

First, Brown teased that Randall will explore a “possible new career opportunity,” leading us to wonder if he’s still on the Big Three Homes kick. On a less positive note, the Emmy nominee also admitted there will be a “little bit of tension” between Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). But don’t cue the meltdown and abandonment issues just yet. He clarified, “This couple’s not breaking up…[They’re] not going anywhere. But just like real life, there highs and lows, and we’re experiencing some of the low moments.”

Well, if anyone can make it, it’s Randall and Beth.

