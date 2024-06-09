Steve Baker: ‘Some things are more important than winning an election’

Steve Baker, the self-proclaimed hard man of Brexit, is in his own words “welling up”.

They are, he insists, tears of happiness and unconnected to his current predicament that, come July 4, he will likely be out of a job as Conservative MP for Wycombe, a constituency that last fell into Labour’s hands 73 years ago.

The senior Tory minister is sitting in the conservatory of his home on the outskirts of High Wycombe, a pretty enough market town in Buckinghamshire, and mulling over the wisdom of his decision to plough on with a holiday to Vasiliki in Greece with his wife four days after Rishi Sunak called the general election.

He caught the flight because: primarily he needed a break to recharge his batteries and owed his wife Beth the holiday; and secondarily because he had promised to take his 89-year-old friend Tony sailing and could not let him down.

“I am welling up just saying it,” says Mr Baker, adding by way of explanation: “These are tears of joy. Whatever the cost of me taking that week’s holiday. It was worth it to be on a boat with an 89-year-old man doing 20 knots in a Hobie Tiger [a type of catamaran]. That means the world that I did that with him because he wouldn’t have done it if I hadn’t taken him. I knew if I didn’t go I’d let him down. I’m glad I went, whatever the consequences.

“Some things are more important than winning an election. I have done it [being an MP] 14 years and I am supposed to lose this election.”

On reflection he adds: “I know it looks bad and I regret that.”

Steve Baker says going on holiday looked bad, which he regrets, but he had promised his friend they'd go sailing - JEFF GILBERT

Wycombe, true blue since 1951, is one of Labour’s top targets. Emma Reynolds, the party’s candidate, needs a swing of about 2.5 per cent to grab the town. Boundary changes have made it tougher for Mr Baker – who describes himself as a “big name” – to hang on and, having won in 2019 with a 4,214 majority, the new notional majority he has to defend is just 2,390.

It is not – to borrow from one of Mr Baker’s favourite pursuits – all plain sailing for Labour.

The other is Labour’s policy on removing VAT free-status from private schools in a town, which contains Wycombe Abbey, the girls’ equivalent of Eton, and three other private schools including all-girls’ prep school Godstowe.

Ms Reynolds is unperturbed. Many of the parents who send their children to Wycombe Abbey, including, she points out the prime minister and his wife, do not live in the town.

“One of the parents of a child at Wycombe Abbey is Rishi Sunak. I don’t think he will be voting in Wycombe,” she says pointedly, adding: “I am not saying anything that is not public knowledge.”

Mr Baker says: “I know that schools are very worried about it,” adding the knock on effect will be a squeeze on state schools if pupils are pulled out of private schools.

Wycombe is a major battleground. If it stays blue, Sir Keir Starmer is in for a miserable night. If it goes red, the shift in a town with such a long Conservative history, will feel seismic.

Mr Baker, 53, a former RAF engineer, appears at times during our interview optimistic and at other times resigned.

Mr Sunak’s early return from D-Day has not helped. “I am astonished the PM was allowed to make this mistake by his team. Those of us with military service knew the day deserved our complete attention from start to finish,” adding later: “I would regard myself as stoical. The polls are where we are and I lost my best ward [to boundary changes]... But there are other factors at work here and if we fight it well and make a strong case I could win.

“I hear time and time again this is a safe Conservative seat but it’s not. It’s a marginal.”

Private polling, he says, shows that Brand Baker is doing 12 percentage points better than the Conservative Party at large.

Later, while out canvassing, he says to me: “I am a big name. People say: ‘Is that Steve Baker that I’ve seen on the TV?’ For better or worse I have done three major campaigns where I’ve done a lot of television.”

Boris Johnson’s landslide seems a long time ago and Mr Baker, who campaigned for Theresa May to go and called for Mr Johnson to quit (at the time he told Boris “the gig was up”), says the number one problem for Tory voters has been “too many changes of leader”.

“That’s what most annoys my voters,” he says, “They just want us to get on and be Conservatives and they can bear with all sorts of things but I don’t think they can bear the unprofessionalism we have had with people peacocking as leadership candidates and splitting the party.”

The Tory electorate wants a “confessional”. “They want us to openly acknowledge things have gone wrong in the last 14 years,” he says. “There is no point in pretending they haven’t.”

He accepts “that’s difficult for him to talk about” because he has been viewed as divisive over what he describes as the “three big campaigns I have run”.

He then lists them: his Brexit campaign, which he says led to Mr Johnson’s 80-seat majority; his anti-lockdown campaign during Covid; and a campaign on net zero, which he says the Government has now adopted.

Mr Baker, a former chairman of the European research group, insists without his campaign against Mrs May, the country would have ended up with Jeremy Corbyn as prime minister. It was nothing personal, he says, describing her as a “virtuous, moral, hard working, decent woman”, it’s just that her policy on Brexit “would have been a catastrophe”.

In the case of Mr Johnson, having locked down the country during Covid, the bending of rules within Downing Street was “such a disaster”, his position became untenable.

“Boris never seemed to appreciate the scale of the harm he was doing,” he says, adding: “In the end he had blown it.”

He also takes credit for delivering Mr Johnson the landslide in the first place. Not least he says because he began secret talks with Nigel Farage and Richard Tice back in 2019 to persuade them not to field candidates against sitting Tory MPs for the sake of getting Brexit done.

Steve Baker says he's 12 percentage points ahead in the polls, despite being one of the MPs predicted to lose their seat - JEFF GILBERT

The meeting took place in the London home of Jon Moynihan, the businessman and arch Brexiteer ennobled by Liz Truss.

“It was the beginning of the process to persuade Nigel not to run candidates,” says Mr Baker.

He is damning now of the Reform UK leader. If Mr Farage was to become an MP, he would quickly become in parliament “angry, ranting, irrelevant”.

Mr Baker insists he has every confidence in Mr Sunak (“he’s a good guy”), although at the start of the campaign Mr Baker made headlines, appearing to criticise the flagship national service policy for being “sprung” on candidates.

Then he went on holiday. He said his wife Beth deserved a slice of his time and anyway he worked five hours in the morning remotely on his campaign before sailing in the afternoon when the wind picked up.

He was “in danger of collapse” having delivered the Windsor framework for the Prime Minister that “safeguarded the Union”.

There are glimmers for the Tories in Wycombe. Aside from the Labour’s plan for private schools, there’s the backlash over Gaza.

About a fifth of the Wycombe constituency is made up of voters of Kashmiri origin, about 15,000 voters in all.

“The public are telling me on the doorsteps they are not going to vote for Labour because of Gaza. They feel betrayed by Labour,” says Mr Baker, a committed Christian who is alarmed that a fifth of the Wycombe population that is Muslim feel alienated by both main parties. “It is not something I prize. It’s an extremely bad phenomenon.”

Out canvassing with Mr Baker, the mood on the doorstep is tricky.

In the neighbourhood of Totteridge on the fringes of the countryside, 84-year-old Graham, a lifetime Conservative voter who won’t be voting for the party this time, tells him: “I think the performance of the Tory party has been disgusting.”

He says: “By performance, I am talking really about the internal fighting. You have such a wide range of wacky people and whacky voices. My god.”

Down the road, Nadeem Farooqi, 70, a retired civil servant, says he and his wife will for the first time shun Labour over Gaza. “Both main parties went along with America and Europe [in supporting Israel].”

Back in the centre of High Wycombe, Ms Reynolds is aware that “many people” in the constituency are “rightly upset” over events in Gaza, adding: “I have been clear, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed.”

Ms Reynolds, 46, a mother of two and a senior executive in a trade body representing UK financial services, was previously a Labour MP for nine years in Wolverhampton until defeat in 2019. Just as the Tories made its gains in Red Wall seats, she believes her party can smash through the Blue Wall this time round.

In the week her opponent was holidaying in Greece, she and her team met 2,000 Wycombe constituents – one as she puts it for every mile Mr Baker had travelled to reach Vasiliki.

“I thought it was a practical joke when I first heard he’d gone on holiday. I’d also booked to go on holiday for half term but I cancelled it. There was no hesitation for me,” she says. “I think it’s disrespectful to the electorate. You only have six weeks.”

She is pursuing disaffected lifelong Tory voters, sensing she is on the cusp of an historic win. An experienced MP, she knows the difference between now and 2019 and that is Jeremy Corbyn. “Keir Starmer has changed the Labour party and he has been ruthless about that,” she says, adding: “He also put in some quality control.”

The spanner in her works is Khalil Ahmed, labour candidate last time out and a former Labour mayor, who believes this is a two-horse race between him representing Mr Galloway’s party and Labour. Mr Galloway travelled to High Wycomb to launch Mr Ahmed’s campaign in the town centre in front of a crowd of no more than 150 people.

Mr Ahmed won’t win, of course, but he could do some damage. Ms Reynolds will hope it’s minimal. It might just be Mr Baker’s best chance of sneaking back to Westminster, in which case he’ll have to put the sailing on hold.

Tony won’t like that.