Steve Bannon Bucks MAGA Consensus With His Election Prediction

Steve Bannon, former advisor to former U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, reacts during a press conference in New York City following his release from U.S. Federal jail in Connecticut, U.S., October 29, 2024.

Steve Bannon appears unconvinced of a Donald Trump blowout in the the 2024 presidential election, instead predicting “razor-thin margins at best” in swing states.

The former Trump strategist and War Room podcast host’s acknowledgement of a neck-and-neck race contradicts claims made by many in Trumpworld, who claim to be confident in a Trump blowout. According to national polls, Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat as of Monday.

Still, the once “fawning court jester” of Trump said he foresaw a Republican victory.

“In 2016, I had 100 percent metaphysical certitude, as I told Trump the entire time—although the polling was awful,” Bannon told Newsweek. “If we execute on the ground game on Tuesday to the degree that we should be able to, I feel close to 100 percent we can get this just given where this is breaking down.”

Despite his reported faith in a Trump victory, the election denialist began peddling election fraud claims the day after he was released from prison on Oct. 29.

Bannon, who told Trump in 2020 to declare himself the president-elect regardless of the reality, urged the former president to reuse his election contestation strategy come Election Day.

“If the votes come in like it looks like they’re gonna come in, he should step up and inform American citizens of exactly what’s going on and not keep people in the dark like was done in 2020,” he told his podcast listeners.

