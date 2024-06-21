Steve Bannon loses appeal to stay out of prison while fighting conviction for contempt of Congress

WASHINGTON – A divided federal appeals court refused Thursday to keep Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump’s aides convicted of contempt of Congress, out of prison while he asks the Supreme Court to overturn his case.

“It was enough that Bannon knew what the subpoena required yet intentionally refused to appear or to produce any of the requested documents,” Judges Cornelia Pillard and Bradley Garcia ruled for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Justin Walker disagreed, writing that Bannon should remain out of prison while the Supreme Court considers his case because his willfulness in defying the committee “is a close question.”

Steve Bannon, former advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, waves as he attends an event held by the national conservative political movement, ‘Turning Point’ in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., June, 15, 2024. REUTERS/Rebecca cook

Bannon was convicted for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to four months in prison and is scheduled to report July 1.

Bannon is appealing by arguing he didn’t “willfully” break the law because he relied on his first lawyer’s advice that he didn’t have to testify or provide documents to the committee.

The two-judge majority wrote that wholesale noncompliance with a subpoena based on the advice of counsel could nullify Congress’s investigations. Pillard was appointed by former President Barack Obama and Garcia by President Joe Biden. Walker, who dissented, was appointed by Trump.

Peter Navarro, who served as then-President Donald Trump's trade adviser, talks to the media before turning himself in at a federal correctional institution to begin his prison sentence for defying a subpoena from a panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Miami, Florida, on March 19, 2024.

Why did the House panel want to question Bannon?

The committee sought to question Bannon, a political strategist for Trump, in part because he told associates from China on Oct. 31, 2020, Trump would falsely declare victory even if he lost the election and said it would be a “firestorm.”

In a podcast, Bannon said former Vice President Mike Pence “spit the bit,” meaning he was no longer supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which the committee described as amplifying the pressure on Pence.

On Jan. 5, Bannon called Trump at least twice on Jan. 5, 2021, and predicted on a right-wing talk radio show that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

Bannon was one of two people convicted, along with former White House aide Peter Navarro, for defying congressional subpoenas for the Jan. 6 inquiry.

Navarro was jailed in March for his conviction for contempt of Congress.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Steve Bannon, Trump ally, loses appeal to stay out of prison