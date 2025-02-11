Steve Bannon pleads guilty in border wall funding fraud case, avoids jail time

Steve Bannon, former advisor of US President Donald Trump, attends a hearing to enter a guilty plea in his fraud case stemming from a fundraising effort to build a border wall, at the New York Criminal Court, in New York City, US, February 11, 2025.

US President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a fraud charge connected to his campaign to raise money to build a wall on the US's southern border. Bannon had redirected hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors to pay the man leading the fundraising drive.

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleaded guilty in New York state court on Tuesday to a fraud charge related to his fundraising campaign for the U.S. president's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At a hearing, Bannon, 71, pleaded guilty to one count for scheme to defraud. He was immediately sentenced to three years of conditional release, avoiding jail time.

Bannon was charged with money laundering and conspiracy, and accused of deceiving donors in 2019 who contributed more than $15 million to a private fundraising drive, known as "We Build the Wall," during Trump's first term in the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of his sentence, Bannon is barred from serving on a New York nonprofit for three years and prohibited from using or selling donor data obtained as part of the scheme.

Bannon did not address the court aside from entering the plea and confirming he understood his rights.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Trump advisor Steve Bannon reports to prison to serve sentence

Who are the key figures of Donald Trump's new inner circle?