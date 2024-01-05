Steve Burton returns to General Hospital three years after being fired

Steve Burton has announced he will be returning to General Hospital three years after he was fired for failing to comply with the production’s Covid vaccine mandate.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for his 30-year portrayal of Jason Morgan on the long-running American soap opera, made the surprise announcement during ABC’s special 60th-anniversary episode on Thursday (4 January).

“Happy anniversary, General Hospital,” Burton said as he walked through a door beside co-stars Laura Wright and Kelly Monaco. “Big things are coming to Port Charles.”

In November 2021, the daytime Emmy-nominated actor told fans that he had been “let go” from General Hospital because of the vaccine mandate, which required actors to be vaccinated against coronavirus on set.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which hurts,” he said in an Instagram Video at the time. “This is also about personal freedom. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital,” he added. “When one door closes, multiple open. That’s always been my perspective, so I am excited to see what the future brings, and maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honour.”

Burton first joined the 61-season drama in 1991, where he portrayed the role of Jason until 2012. He returned in 2017 after spending several years on CBS’s The Young and the Restless before his 2021 exit.

Steve Burton has a very special announcement to make. 👀 #GH60 pic.twitter.com/TOUwX4VCoP — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 5, 2024

In Jason’s final appearance, a tunnel collapsed on him, and he’s been presumed dead since, although his body was not found. It was reported at the time that Burton’s role would not be recast.

Following his departure, Burton reprised his role of Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives, the soap opera on which he made his daytime television debut in 1988.

While he will now be leaving Days of Our Lives for General Hospital, a series spokesperson for the former confirmed to USA Today that Burton’s character will remain on the show for the coming months.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.