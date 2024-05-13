Steve Buscemi: Hollywood actor punched in the face on New York City street

Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi "is okay" after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist has said.

The 66-year-old was assaulted just before noon on Wednesday in Manhattan.

The Boardwalk Empire star was taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," a statement on Sunday from his publicist said.

"He is okay and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The New York Police Department said there have been no arrests over the attack and the investigation continues.

Buscemi, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner, is also known for his role in hit HBO television series The Sopranos, as well as starring in films including Fargo and Reservoir Dogs.

The apparent random attack on the actor follows a similar incident involving his Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg in March.

Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park.

He chased his attacker, who was arrested and charged over the incident.