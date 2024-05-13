Steve Buscemi is 'OK' after actor was attacked during walk in New York City

During a walk in New York City earlier this week, "Boardwalk Empire" actor Steve Buscemi was attacked when an individual punched the actor in the face.

Steve Buscemi was the victim of an assault in New York City earlier this week, a representative for the actor has confirmed.

The "Boardwalk Empire" star was attacked during a walk in the Kips Bay neighborhood of NYC on Wednesday, Buscemi's publicist told USA TODAY in an email Sunday. Buscemi was punched in the face by an unidentified individual.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in midtown Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," the representative said. "He is OK and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of (New York)."

Buscemi's assailant fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended by authorities, police told the New York Post. The actor was reportedly taken to the hospital following the attack and treated for "swelling to his face and left eye."

USA TODAY reached out to the New York City Police Department for comment.

Steve Buscemi's co-star Michael Stuhlbarg also reportedly attacked in New York City

Michael Stuhlbarg, who starred with Buscemi on the HBO crime drama "Boardwalk Empire," was allegedly the victim of an assault in New York City in late March.

Police responded to an assault in progress on March 31 after a 55-year-old man was walking near 90th Street and East Drive when "he was struck in the head by an unknown object," the New York City Police Department confirmed in a statement to USA TODAY at the time.

Reports from CNN and The New York Times identified the victim as Stuhlbarg.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation determined that a 27-year-old man, identified as Xavier Israel, threw a rock at Stuhlbarg, which struck him in the back of the neck and caused an abrasion. The actor subsequently "chased" Israel to 9 East 91st Street, where officers took the alleged attacker into custody, according to police. Stuhlbarg "refused medical attention at the scene," police also said. Israel was charged with assault.

The incident occurred before Stuhlbarg was set to perform in the Broadway show "Patriots." The actor took the stage as planned on April 1, just one day after the assault occurred.

