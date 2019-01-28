Steve Carell Wants His Own 'Okurrr' Catchphrase Like Cardi B in New Super Bowl Commercial

The 56-year-old 'Office' star is eager for his own signature saying.

Steve Carell's catchphrase needs a bit of work.

The 56-year-old Beautiful Boy actor stars in Pepsi's highly anticipated Super Bowl LIII ad, which debuted Monday morning. Alongside Lil Jon and Cardi B -- who shared a sneak peek of the ad last week -- Carell helps answer the often asked question, "Is Pepsi OK?"

After a diner customer orders a Coke and is instead offered a Pepsi, Carell jumps out of his seat to sarcastically declare, "Is Pepsi OK?!"

"Are puppies OK? Is a shooting star OK? Is the laughter of a small child OK?" Carell questions a nervous looking waiter. "Pepsi's more than OK!"

It seems Lil Jon and Cardi agree, with Lil Jon screaming "Okkayyy" and Cardi putting her "Okurrrr" catchphrase to good use.

After Carell attempts Cardi's signature sound, he laments, "I've gotta come up with my own catchphrase."

While the 30-second spot will run during the Sunday, Feb. 3 game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, the soda company also released an extended 60-second version of the commercial.

In the longer version, Carell role plays with the waiter to help him understand why Pepsi is more than OK and further attempts Cardi and Lil Jon's catchphrases.

In a hilarious extra spot, Pepsi shows off some of Carell's outtakes from the commercial shoot.

"Are birthday cakes OK? Is a smile OK? Was landing on the moon OK? Teaching your kid to ride his bike for the first time, is that OK? Hey, are sunsets OK?" Carell asks the waiter. "Was the invention of Penicillin OK? Is rubbing two sticks together to make fire OK? Is popping a wheelie on your chopper OK? Was a tear running down my cheek when my dad said he loves me OK? Was the 1980 Olympic hockey team OK?"

Cardi, Carell and Lil Jon are just a few of the celebs set to star in this year's Super Bowl ads. Chance the Rapper, Backstreet Boys, Michael Buble and Michael C. Hall are also confirmed for spots during the game's commercial breaks.

