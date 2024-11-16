Steve Clarke feels Scotland were 'due' after lucky break in win over Croatia

Steve Clarke felt his Scotland side ended their long wait for a win with arguably their poorest performance of the UEFA Nations League campaign – but were due the break they received from Croatia’s disputed red card. Croatia looked the more dangerous side until Petar Sucic received a second yellow card in the 44th minute for a lazy studs-up challenge on John Souttar, having earlier been booked for an innocuous foul on Billy Gilmour. Scotland’s final ball let them down as they tried to force home the numerical advantage and Croatia even had the best second-half chance before substitute John McGinn knocked home the only goal in the 86th minute.