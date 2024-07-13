Steve Garvey visited Israel, but will it win over California voters in Senate race against Schiff?

Adam Beam
·5 min read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Looking to boost his longshot bid for one of California's U.S. Senate seats, Republican Steve Garvey traveled to Israel last month searching for room to run against U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff — a Jewish Democrat known for his support of America's key ally in the Middle East.

It's common for politicians to make the trek to Israel, a country that's assumed even more importance on the global stage since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack and Israel's subsequent invasion of Gaza. It's also a way for politicians to bolster their foreign policy credentials — especially for first-time candidates like Garvey.

But Garvey's trip left some political experts puzzled about why the former Major League Baseball star would take on an issue Schiff seemed to have cornered.

“There's really no space for Garvey to grab from Schiff on the Israel-Hamas war,” said Kim Nalder, a political science professor at California State University, Sacramento. “His only possible vulnerability on the topic is from the left, so Garvey's attempt will not connect.”

The trip highlights the difficulties facing Garvey — and every other Republican statewide candidate seeking to connect with voters in this deep blue state. Under California rules, Democrats and Republicans appear on the same primary ballot and the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election, regardless of political party.

In famously liberal California, hopes were not high for a viable Republican candidate to challenge for the Senate this year, especially given the strong field of Democrats vying for the chance to succeed the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein — who died in September and was temporarily replaced by now- Sen. Laphonza Butler, who declined to run for the seat.

But Garvey — the former National League MVP and World Series champion with Southern California’s beloved Los Angeles Dodgers — changed that equation. Garvey finished just behind Schiff in the March primary for the Senate term that begins in January, the beneficiary of Democrats’ splitting their votes among three sitting members of Congress: Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

And Garvey was the top finisher for a partial term to fill the Senate seat until the full term kicks in in January.

California voters haven’t elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since 1988. Democrats control all statewide elected offices, relegating Republicans to a handful of congressional and state legislative districts. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state by about 2-to-1.

Garvey's trip to Israel was smart because it demonstrated his involvement in a key foreign policy issue for the United States, Republican political consultant Rob Stutzman said. But he said the bigger concern is Garvey’s low-profile California campaign, with few public events and little exposure in the state’s expensive media markets so far.

“When Garvey came along, there was some hopes of having a higher profile kind of Republican Senate nominee that would help down the ballot,” Stutzman said. “At this point, I think you really have to wonder would Republicans be better off with someone younger getting the experience and working harder as a better use of a campaign nomination.”

Garvey, in an interview with The Associated Press, said his campaign has “put a pretty good game plan together” for the general election. He recently spoke at an event organized by megachurch pastor Jack Hibbs. Garvey said he thought his performance in the primary “shocked a lot of people.”

“You’ve got to be careful when you take somebody for granted that’s had the currency of living in California for 50 years” as a high-profile baseball star, he said.

For Garvey, the Israel trip continued what he sees as a theme of his candidacy: “To go where the people of California need answers.” As a candidate, he has visited the U.S.-Mexico border and toured Los Angeles' infamous Skid Row neighborhood known for its large population of homeless people. His trip to Israel came after tensions were high on the campuses of major California universities this spring as dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested.

“People need a new voice,” he said. “Career politicians have failed them.”

But Garvey's lane to criticize Schiff is narrow. In May, the Biden administration paused a shipment of bombs to Israel to signal its opposition to the country launching an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Outraged Republicans in Congress passed a bill that sought to force the U.S. to send the bombs to Israel anyway.

Schiff voted against that bill, which did not become law. At the time, Garvey called Schiff's vote “a betrayal” of Israel.

“I think, in life, when you’re attacked, especially a country, you have to fight back to protect yourself,” Garvey said.

Schiff said he voted against the measure in part because “House Republicans continue to try to use Israel as a political cudgel.”

In April, Schiff voted for a package that sent $95 billion in aid to U.S. allies, including Ukraine and Israel. He's been endorsed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and has made multiple trips to Israel and the West Bank, which included meetings with Israeli ministers and King Abdullah of Jordan.

“I have supported providing Israel with all the material necessary to defend itself, end Hamas rule of Gaza and obtain the release of all the hostages, even as I have sought to protect innocent civilians and to provide humanitarian assistance,” Schiff said.

In Israel, Garvey met with military commanders and family members of victims of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. He also visited the site of a music festival where civilians were killed and prayed at the Western Wall.

“I needed to go over. I needed to take a deeper dive,” Garvey said.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

    At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet again found himself at the center of one of the most awkward moments in modern US history

    Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.

  • North Korea executed 30 teenagers for watching South Korean dramas: reports

    According to South Korean news outlets, around 30 middle schoolers were publicly shot last week in North Korea for watching South Korean shows.

  • Dems Kick Off Calls for Biden to Scram After Make or Break Presser

    Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth

  • GOP Rep Delivers a House Floor Speech Straight Out of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

    Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) on Thursday accused “the angry feminist movement” of emasculating men and said the U.S. should “work our way back” to 1960 if former President Donald Trump wins in November. In a House floor speech that could have been lifted from Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale, Grothman went after supporters of government-funded childcare programs and said President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty “took the purpose out of the man’s life, because now you have a b

  • Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…

  • These Are Trump’s Biggest Donors So Far — How Much Have They Contributed?

    Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have...

  • Jack Smith says Clarence Thomas’ attack on his appointment should not factor into classified documents case

    Special counsel Jack Smith told the judge in the classified documents case in Florida that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ criticism of his appointment should have no bearing on the criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

  • This Canadian got caught supplying Russia with $7M in weapon parts

    A man from Montreal has admitted to running a scheme to illegally send Russian military suppliers millions of dollars' worth of electronic parts that have been found in seized weapons on Ukraine's battlefields.On Tuesday, Canadian-Russian national Nikolay Goltsev, 38, pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court along with his co-accused, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov, 53, a Russian-Tajik national living in Brooklyn, N.Y., to conspiring to commit export control violations in the United States. "It is one of

  • Strange summer for B.C. politics gone wild, as alliances shift ahead of fall vote

    VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.

  • GOP bill to fund legislative branch fails on House floor

    Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…

  • Tim Scott Tries To Defend Shocking Trump Remark About 'Black Jobs'

    The South Carolina senator claimed that the former president’s comments were taken “out of context.”

  • Stormy Daniels Reveals She Had a Miscarriage After Trump Indictment

    Stormy Daniels, 45, told the Daily Mail’s podcast Everything I Know About Me, that she had a miscarriage and hasn’t had her period since the former president was indicted last March. Daniels, who first made headlines in 2016 for her affair with Donald Trump and the subsequent hush-money payments that the former president made to try and cover it up, said things were finally starting to settle down in her life right before Trump was indicted on March 30, 2023.“When the indictment happened last ye

  • Indigenous group turns their backs on Poilievre during AFN speech

    Delegates to the annual meeting of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal heard from two federal party leaders on Thursday: Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. One group in the audience stood and turned their backs as Poilievre spoke, in response to when he told a radio station in 2008 that he felt Indigenous people needed the values of hard work, independence and self-reliance. Mike Armstrong reports.

  • Axelrod: Discussions about ousting Biden have become public because he’s been ‘cloistered’

    Democratic strategist David Axelrod said discussions about ousting President Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee have become public because the president has been “cloistered.” Axelrod joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday to discuss the growing number of Democratic lawmakers and donors who are calling on the president to step aside and the conflicting information coming…

  • NATO allies are discussing reclaiming some Chinese-owned infrastructure in Europe

    NATO officials are discussing taking action to reclaim some Chinese owned infrastructure projects in Europe should a wider conflict with Russia break out in the east of the continent, three officials involved in the discussions told CNN.

  • Ossoff votes with Republicans to block controversial Biden nominee

    Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison. It marked a rare instance of a Democrat breaking with the majority to bottle up one of…

  • 'It was noticed,' says Yukon AFN delegate who turned his back on Pierre Poilievre's speech

    Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi

  • Russia is already fighting NATO, just not with tanks and fighter jets, argues a former top US general

    Russia has carried out a recent string of hybrid attacks against NATO, ranging from GPS jamming to attempted assassinations.

  • Netanyahu reverses on key Israeli concession in ceasefire talks

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reversed on a key Israeli concession in ceasefire negotiations, demanding that armed men be barred from returning to northern Gaza during an eventual ceasefire, an Israeli source familiar with the talks told CNN.