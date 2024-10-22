Steve Harris feels 'so sad' over Paul Di'Anno's passing

Iron Maiden star Steve Harris has paid a glowing tribute to Paul Di'Anno.

The music star passed away at his home in Salisbury, in southern England, aged 66, and Steve, his former bandmate, has now revealed that he was recently in touch with Paul, who was the original singer for Iron Maiden.

In a statement posted on X, Steve - who founded the heavy metal band - said: "It’s just so sad he’s gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate [hammer emojis] (sic)"

Paul's death was announced by Conquest Music, his record label.

Conquest said in statement: "Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury at the age of 66.

"Born in Chingford, East London on 17th May 1958, Paul first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band, Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981. He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden, and the influential follow up release, Killers.

"Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di’Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances.

"Despite being troubled by severe health issues in recent years that restricted him to performing in a wheelchair, Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023.

"His first career retrospective album, The Book of the Beast was released in September 2024 and featured highlights of his recordings since leaving Iron Maiden.

"Conquest Music are proud to have had Paul Di’Anno in our artist family and ask his legion of fans to raise a glass in his memory."