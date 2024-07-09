Steve Wright: BBC DJ died from stomach ulcer rupture, death certificate reveals

BBC DJ Steve Wright died as a result of a ruptured stomach ulcer, his death certificate says.

The veteran radio broadcaster, one of the most familiar voices on the airwaves in the UK, died in February at the age of 69.

His death certificate states his cause of death were “acute peritonitis and a perforated gastric peptic ulcer”, the BBC reported on Tuesday morning.

Peritonitis is an infection of the inner lining of the stomach.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Wright’s death at a flat in the Marylebone area of central London “was unexpected, but is not being treated as suspicious”.

In May, Westminster Coroner’s Court said no inquest would be held into his death. Coroners typically investigate sudden, violent or unnatural deaths such as those caused by accidents or suicide.

Steve Wright (PA Wire)

“An inquest will not be required for Mr Wright,” said a spokesperson at the time. “The coroner has now discontinued this case.”

Wright was best known for presenting Steve Wright In The Afternoon, which was a fixture on BBC Radio 1 and then Radio 2 where he hosted Pick Of The Pops prior to his death.

Wright first joined BBC Radio 1 in 1980 to host a Saturday evening show and held various positions including an afternoon show and a breakfast show at the station.

He had a stint at commercial radio before returning to BBC Radio 2 in 1996 to host Steve Wright’s Saturday Show and Sunday Love Songs and three years later had Steve Wright In The Afternoon every weekday on Radio 2.

He stepped down in September 2022, replaced by Scott Mills in a schedule shake-up, but continued to present Sunday Love Songs on BBC Radio 2.

He presented his final Radio 2 show on February 11. The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the presenter had been found dead at his home.

Wright was made an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to radio.