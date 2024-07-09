Steve Wright died from stomach ulcer, death certificate reveals

Steve Wright died in February at the age of 69 from ulcer cancer - BBC

BBC DJ Steve Wright died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach.

The veteran broadcaster, one of the most familiar voices on the UK’s airwaves, died at the age of 69 in February.

In May Westminster Coroner’s Court confirmed that an inquest would not be required to investigate his death.

A ruptured stomach ulcer has been listed as the cause of his death on the DJ’s death certificate, the BBC reported.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow.