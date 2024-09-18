Steve Yzerman 'very confident' Lucas Raymond will take game to next level
Steve Yzerman is "very confident" Lucas Raymond will take his game to the next level. The pair talked after signing an eight-year extension. Brad Galli has more
Steve Yzerman is "very confident" Lucas Raymond will take his game to the next level. The pair talked after signing an eight-year extension. Brad Galli has more
This former Boston Bruins forward has been named the new captain of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Drafted by the Senators in 2009, the 34-year-old defenceman spent a decade in the organization, including three and a half seasons in Ottawa.
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
A clip of Jason showing off his high-energy moves before ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast went viral on Monday, Sept. 16
Before landing his new job, McCaffery worked as a team assistant for the NBA's Indiana Pacers
Crosby, drawing Tom Brady comparisons, has likely left tens-of-millions on the table over his NHL career in a bid to help his team compete for a Stanley Cup.
At least two of Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs teammates gave him presents for his 29th birthday.
One of the seven, who was only here for cup of coffee (and probably didn't have time to finish it), signed today with the Vancouver Canucks.
Football is a brutal sport. And even as the league looks to take dangerous hits and blocks out of the game, you're still going to see major contact and injuries. That's just the nature of such a violent game. But you just know that the league office is proud of Colts…
The pair have appealed against fines for playing in LIV Golf events, making them eligible for DP World Tour events in the short term.
ARLINGTON — The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated shortstop Bo Bichette from the 10-day injured list, but infielder Will Wagner will miss the remainder of the season and outfielder Daulton Varsho has been placed on the IL.
Peyton Manning is just like all of you Philadelphia Eagles fans out there. He watched Saquon Barkley get out in the flat on a 3rd-and-3 with under two minutes to go and the Eagles in the red zone ... and the running back dropped a would-be first down that would…
After getting bruised and battered by the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football, it's been a tough few days for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams. While star receiver D.J. Moore
Win your deals by utilizing these Week 3 trade value charts and rest-of-season rankings as a fantasy football trade analyzer and evaluator.
Tallison Teixeira added another nasty knockout to his highlight reel Tuesday – and a UFC contract may follow, as well. At Dana White's Contender Series 72, Teixeira (7-0) absorbed blows from a game Arthur Lopes (6-2) before he landed a massive knockout with a…
LAS VEGAS – According to Dana White, there's no way he or the UFC could have known about Sean O'Malley's injury prior to UFC 306. O'Malley (18-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) lost his bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) by unanimous decision in…
Player projections and fantasy advice are all included in this year's edition of The Hockey News Yearbook.
I bet you've never seen THIS happen before in baseball! Jose Altuve grounded out against the San Diego Padres to end the ninth inning on Tuesday night, but the Houston Astros second baseman alleged that he hit the ball off his foot for a foul ball. That happens a l
Week 2 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the regular season debut of 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Travis Kelce, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and many more.
Gilles last played hockey during the 2022-23 season.