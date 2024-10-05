Steven Hurst, who covered world events for The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died at 77

Jamie Stengle
·3 min read

Steven R. Hurst, who over a decades-long career in journalism covered major world events including the end of the Soviet Union and the Iraq War as he worked for news outlets including The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died. He was 77.

Hurst, who retired from AP in 2016, died sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning at his home in Decatur, Illinois, his daughter, Ellen Hurst, said Friday. She said his family didn't know a cause of death but said he had congestive heart failure.

“Steve had a front-row seat to some of the most significant global stories, and he cared deeply about ensuring people around the world understood the history unfolding before them," said Julie Pace, AP’s executive editor and senior vice president. "Working alongside him was also a master class in how to get to the heart of a story and win on the biggest breaking news.”

He first joined the AP in 1976 as a correspondent in Columbus, Ohio, after working at the Decatur Herald and Review in Illinois. The next year, he went to work for AP in Washington and then to the international desk before being sent to Moscow in 1979. He then did a brief stint in Turkey before returning to Moscow in 1981 as bureau chief.

He left AP in the mid-1980s, working for NBC and then CNN.

Reflecting on his career upon retirement, Hurst said in Connecting, a newsletter distributed to current and former AP employees by a retired AP journalist, that a career highlight came when he covered the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 while he was working for CNN.

“I interviewed Boris Yeltsin live in the Russian White House as he was about to become the new leader, before heading in a police escort to the Kremlin where we covered Mikhail Gorbachev, live, signing the papers dissolving the Soviet Union,” Hurst said. “I then interviewed Gorbachev live in his office.”

Hurst returned to AP in 2000, eventually becoming assistant international editor in New York. Prior to his appointment as chief of bureau in Iraq in 2006, Hurst had rotated in and out of Baghdad as a chief editor for three years and also wrote from Cairo, Egypt, where he was briefly based.

He spent the last eight years of his career in Washington writing about U.S. politics and government.

Hurst, who was born on March 13, 1947, grew up in Decatur and graduated from Millikin University, which is located there. He also had a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.

Ellen Hurst said her father was funny and smart, and was “an amazing storyteller.”

“He’d seen so much,” she said.

She said his career as a journalist allowed him to see the world, and he had a great understanding from his work about how big events affected individual people.

“He was very sympathetic to people across the world and I think that an experience as a journalist really increased that,” Ellen Hurst said.

His wife Kathy Beaman died shortly after Hurst retired. In addition to his daughter, Ellen Hurst, he's also survived by daughters Sally Hurst and Anne Alavi and four grandchildren.

“Beyond his remarkable career, Steve was the consummate gentleman, treating everyone around him with respect and kindness,” said Ken Guggenheim, a news editor in AP’s Washington bureau. “I recall in particular his care and support for his wife Kathy during her tough fight against cancer and how proud he was of his daughters.”

Jamie Stengle, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • California vineyard owner says he was fined $120K for providing free housing to his employee

    Saratoga, Calif. (AP) — A California vineyard owner is suing Santa Clara County after officials fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property for years.

  • Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

    On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it cou

  • Anderson Cooper Struggles To Speak After Watching Weird Melania Trump Clip Live On Air

    "Sorry, it’s the first time I’m seeing that. That’s the weirdest promo I’ve ever seen," the CNN anchor said.

  • Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past

    The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

  • Harvard Law Professor Spots 2 'Jaw-Dropping' Details In New Trump Filing

    Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.

  • Revealed: The real reason why people are leaving Donald Trump’s rallies as he is still on stage

    Over the past months the former president has seemingly become more and more obsessed with attendance – amid claims that his fans are leaving early ‘out of frustration and boredom’

  • MTG’s New Hurricane Helene Conspiracy: ‘They Can Control the Weather’

    Marjorie Taylor Greene challenges YOU to prove Hurricane Helene wasn’t an inside job.As the death toll from one of the worst U.S. storms in recent memory topped 200 on Friday morning, the Republican congresswoman and noted conspiracy theorist posted a timely reminder on X that “yes they can control the weather” and that “it’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”Her comments came hot on the heels of another post featuring an electoral map of areas worst hit by the hurricane, wa

  • Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording

    Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his uber-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So th

  • Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s Beach Body in (Another) Bizarre Rant

    Donald Trump spent a large chunk of his campaign rally Thursday railing not against his actual opponent, Kamala Harris, but taking pot shots at his old rival Joe Biden over how he looks in a swimsuit.Throughout his speech in Saginaw, Michigan, Trump seemed preoccupied with the push Democrats made over the summer to get Biden—a weaker candidate than Harris, according to polling—to step aside.“That was a coup of an American president,” Trump said. “They took his presidency, they said, ‘You get the

  • Social Media Reacts To Melania Trump's 'My Body, My Choice' Video

    Many people wondered if the clip to promote the former first lady's upcoming memoir was actually a campaign ad for her husband's opponent.

  • Vladimir Putin Still Hasn't Stopped Ukraine's Incursion Into Russia – And Even The West Is Puzzled

    Two months later, and Kyiv's small – albeit astonishing – occupation of Russian territory is going strong. Western officials don't understand how.

  • Government brought to standstill following Speaker’s ruling

    Government business has been on an indefinite pause after House Speaker Greg Fergus ruled that the government "clearly did not fully comply" with an order from the House to provide documents related to a now-defunct foundation responsible for doling out hundreds of millions of federal dollars for green technology projects. (Oct. 3, 2024)

  • Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings

    Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica

  • CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’

    CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct

  • Iran's Khamenei urges allies to step up struggle against Israel

    (Reuters) -Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Friday for the first time since Iran's missile attack on Israel, describing it as legitimate punishment for what he called Israeli crimes and calling for more anti-Israel struggle. Delivering his first Friday prayers sermon in nearly five years, Khamenei said Israel's adversaries in the region should "double your efforts and capabilities... and resist the aggressive enemy". The deputy commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the country's most powerful military force, said meanwhile that Iran would strike Israeli energy and gas installations if Israel attacked it.

  • Melania Trashes Her Own Husband’s Stances on Abortion and Immigration

    Melania Trump on Thursday released a video speaking out on women’s right to access abortion while another leaked passage from her upcoming memoir confirmed she once told her husband to drop a notoriously brutal immigration policy.Former President Donald Trump has bragged about his role in ending the constitutional right to abortion and says he is happy to allow the states to decide whether residents should be able to access locally a full range of women’s healthcare.His wife apparently wants to

  • Bruce Springsteen Adds Pointed Twist To His Kamala Harris Endorsement

    The "Born To Run" icon's declaration of support for the vice president was also about something else.

  • Ukrainian aircraft fire British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops advancing on key city

    Ukrainian aircraft fired British-French cruise missiles at Russian troops attempting to advance towards a key city in eastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian security source has told Sky News. The source shared drone footage that purportedly shows strikes on what he described as "two command centres of massive troops formations slowly advancing on Pokrovsk". The attack took place at 11am on Friday in the town of Avdiivka, which was captured by Russian forces in February.

  • Russia is facing a 'time bomb' at the heart of its economy, economist says

    "Putin's war not only imposes on today's Russians a worse life than they otherwise would have had. It also condemns future generations."

  • Whoopi Goldberg Questions Her Producer On Air After 'The View' Shares Trump 'Legal Note'

    The show's co-host asked why Sunny Hostin read a denial on the former president's behalf.