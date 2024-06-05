Steven Moffat's brand new ITV drama gets first-look trailer

ITV have released the first trailer for Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat's new show Douglas Is Cancelled.

The new drama stars Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville and former Doctor Who companion Karen Gillan and centres on a scandal that begins after a sexist joke made by Bonneville's character comes to public attention.

The trailer gives a first look at Bonneville and Gillan in role as news presenting duo Douglas and Madeline, who host the daily 6pm news.

ITV

"My wife thinks you've got chemistry, you and him," a taxi driver tells a startled Gillan in the opening scene of the trailer, followed by a montage of the two laughing together on set.

"She adores you, you know that, everyone knows that," The Crown actor Ben Miles, playing a TV producer, follows up, adding further context to the pair's working relationship.

The TV executive goes on to enlighten Douglas of a tweet that accuses him of making "an extremely sexist joke at a wedding". While Douglas can't recall what he said, a colleague suggests it was one of his usual "misogynistic" jokes. "It was sexist not misogynistic," Douglas hits back.

ITV

As the scandal heightens, Douglas is forced to question how well he knows his co-anchor Madeline.

In a phone call, the TV producer informs Douglas that the tweet has gone "nuclear". "What happened?" asks Douglas, with his colleague confirming: "Madeline".

Douglas Is Cancelled is set to air on ITV and ITVX later this month, with the story and subject of cancel culture explored in four episodes.

Supporting cast includes Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, plus Alex Kingston of Doctor Who fame and The Death of Stalin actor Simon Russell Beale. Ben Palmer, best known for his work on The Inbetweeners, has directed the series.

Douglas Is Cancelled will air later this month on ITV1 and ITVX.





