Steven Seagal's 7 Children: All About His Sons and Daughters

Paul Harris/Getty Steven Seagal and Kelly LeBrock with their daughter Annaliza Seagal on April 13, 1989 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor and martial artist Steven Seagal is a dad to seven children: Kentaro, Ayako, Annaliza, Dominic, Arissa, Savannah and Kunzang.

The Under Siege star hasn’t always had an easy relationship with his kids. He’s also had contentious relationships with their mothers, who include his ex-wives Miyako Fujitani and Kelly LeBrock, ex-girlfriend Arissa Wolf and his current wife, Erdenetuya “Elle” Batsukh.

He rarely speaks about his children or parenthood, although he's reportedly on good terms with his daughter Ayako and is helping raise his son Kunzang.

Kentaro Take-Seagal, 48

Marcel Noecker/Sygma/Sygma/Getty Steven Seagal's son Kentaro Seagal poses for a photo.

Steven and his first wife, Miyako, welcomed Kentaro Seagal in Osaka, Japan, on Oct. 3, 1975.

Miyako told the Magazine of Traditional Budo in 2019 that Kentaro and his sister stayed in Japan after Steven moved back to the U.S. Kentaro later completed high school at the Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and was briefly enrolled at the University of Southern California.

In 2008, Kentaro founded a branch of his mother’s training center, Tenshin Dojo, in Los Angeles. The L.A. Downtown News reported that Kentaro had a black belt in aikido and his wife, Yin Tze, managed the facility.

Kentaro has also followed in his actor father’s footsteps. He had roles in the film Seamless (1999) as well as the Japanese-language films The Bleep Brothers (2001) and Death Trance (2005).

A few years later, the World Head of Family Sokeship Council, a martial arts organization based in the U.S., published Grandmasters of the World: The Story and Membership of the WHFSC. The collection noted that Miyako held a 7th dan rank in aikido — one of the highest possible. Kentaro held a 4th dan black belt in the discipline at the time.

Ayako Fujitani, 44

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Steven Seagal's daughter Ayako Fujitani at Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Steven and Miyako welcomed their second child, Ayako Fujitani, in Osaka, Japan, on Dec. 7, 1979.

Like her father and older brother, Ayako has dipped her toes into the acting world. After modeling professionally and appearing in the Japanese Gamera film franchise, she starred in the anthology movie Tokyo! (2008) in the segment “Interior Design,” directed by Michel Gondry.

In 2009, Ayako told the L.A. Times that she initially wasn’t confident in front of the camera and hoped to grow as a performer. “When I first started it, I’m like, ‘Hmm, I’m not good at all as an actress. So I have to get better,’ ” she told the outlet. “[But] that feeling is still there. I guess I’ll never be able to stop it.”

Ayako and her brother Kentaro grew up in Osaka with their mother after their parents divorced. However, Ayako said she and Steven have a good relationship. “We are good to each other, actually. We don’t have any weird things going on between us. We’re chill,” she shared.

Ayako also credited her mom with helping foster her love for movies. She told the L.A. Times that her mother let her watch “anything” as a kid — even horror films.

In 1998, Ayako had a small role in the action thriller The Patriot alongside her father; she played his character’s secretary.

Annaliza Seagal, 37

Steven and his second wife, Kelly, welcomed their daughter Annaliza Seagal on May 20, 1987.

Steven and Kelly split in 1994, after which Annaliza and her siblings moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., with their mother.

Throughout her life, Annaliza has shied away from the spotlight.

Dominic San Rocco Seagal, 34

Barry King/Alamy Steven Seagal and his son Dominick Seagal attend the Hand and Footprints Ceremony on July 10, 1995 at Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Steven and Kelly had their second child, son Dominic San Rocco Seagal, on June 21, 1990.

He grew up with his mom and siblings in Santa Barbara, where he graduated from the Dunn School and studied film at Santa Barbara City College. Like his older sister Annaliza, Dominic has eschewed the spotlight.

Arissa LeBrock, 31

Ryan Miller/WireImage Kelly LeBrock with her daughter Arissa LeBrock attend Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography on June 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Steven and Kelly welcomed their third child, daughter Arissa LeBrock, on July 24, 1993.

Unlike her siblings, Arissa has pursued a career as an actress and a model in the entertainment industry. She has been open about her mom's influence on her personally and professionally.

“As a young girl, I was always drawn to photography and modeling,” Arissa told Voyage LA. “Watching my mother do photo shoots and getting [hair and makeup] ready was inspiring to me. I remember always wanting to jump in or get my hair and makeup done too.”

Despite her connections to the industry, Arissa explained that she has earned her spot in the entertainment world.

“I don’t think I really can say I look at my life as lucky or unlucky. I know that I am blessed in many ways,” she added. “I think more of what it comes down to is making things happen for yourself. Though we can’t control everything, we are in control of some things. We have the ability to manifest things that we want.”

In 2019, Arissa began pursuing a career in wrestling under the name Wristlock LeBrock. She has trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu for years and attended her first WWE tryout in December 2019.

According to her X profile (formerly Twitter), Arissa suffered an injury shortly after her tryout, but began training at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy during her recovery. Her coach, Dustin Rhodes, told Sports Guys Talking Wrestling that Arissa was a good fit for the sport.

“She’s come off of modeling in California and things like that. We’re working with a personal trainer, and she’s trying to get everything, all her ducks in a row,” he shared. “She’s doing a great job, but this is only the beginning for her.”

Two years prior, Arissa and her mom appeared in the Lifetime reality series Growing Up Supermodel, which featured up-and-coming models following in their supermodel parents’ footsteps.

More recently, Arissa posted a tribute to Steve in honor of Father's Day in 2023. "Even tho you’re far away, I hope you know I’m thinking of you," she captioned photos of her parents and siblings on Instagram.

Savannah Seagal, 27

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Steven Seagal with Arissa Wolf and their daughter Savannah Seagal.

Steven and Arissa Wolf welcomed their daughter Savannah Seagal on Sept. 4, 1996.

Savannah has also stayed out of the spotlight, attending Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn.

Kunzang Seagal, 14

Steven Seagal Instagram Steven Seagal with his wife Elle and son Kunzang Seagal.

Steven and his third wife, Elle, welcomed their son Kunzang Seagal in September 2009.

The youngest Seagal was introduced to the world on his father’s reality TV show Steven Seagal: Lawman, which followed the actor in his “other job” as a reserve deputy sheriff in Louisiana.

“Kunzang is the latest edition, and he's the light of my life. He's getting big and strong,” he said on the show, per the Daily Mail. “Whenever I work in Jefferson Parish, I always bring my wife and my baby Kunzang with me.”

Kunzang has lived his life out of the public eye, though his dad occasionally shares family photos on Instagram.

