Steven Tyler and Aerosmith share heartbreaking news with fans amid ongoing health issues

Steven Tyler attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman)

Steven Tyler has revealed the heartbreaking news that he cannot recover from his ongoing vocal injuries, forcing his band Aerosmith to retire from touring.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other," the band said in a statement on X.

"He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

Brad Whitford, Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York (Getty Images)

The band, which also includes Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford, continued: "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage."

The rock band, known for songs "Walk This Way" and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," canceled dates on their farewell tour in 2023 after Steven revealed he needed "ongoing care” for damage to his vocal cords and a fractured larynx which had previously been undiagnosed.

Steven of Aerosmith performs in 2023 (Getty Images)

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith," their statement, published across social media on August 2, continued.

"Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history."

"A final thank you to you – the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true,” they concluded.

Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith in 1974 (Jeffrey Mayer)

The band announced in 2023 that they would be postponing all their shows due to Steven's health, but in February, at a rare performance, the 75-year-old shared an optimistic update with fans.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he told the crowd at the annual Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards viewing party.

"And out of all things, I've decided to take the advice not from my doctors, but from the girls at Janie's house," and then proceeded to read out some of the letters he'd received from the girls of Janie's Fund that wished for his speedy recovery.