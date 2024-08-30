Stevie Wonder Drops New Anthem for Unity, ‘Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart?’

Fresh from his rousing appearance at the Democratic National Convention, Stevie Wonder has dropped a song that couldn’t be more topical: “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” The song follows the themes of his speech at the DNC, where he exhorted the crowd to get involved and seize the crucial moment that the country and the world find themselves in right now.

“I know the importance of action,” Wonder, 74, said to the crowd. “Now is the moment to understand where we are and what it will take to win: win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits — now is the time.

“This is the moment to remember when you tell your children where you were and what you did… We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to geeeeettt up!” he said, changing his tone to exhortation, “and go vote!”

He then encouraged the audience to strive for “Higher Ground” and burst into a rousing version of his 1973 hit of the same name.

While the new song is softer both musically and lyrically than some of the more pointed political songs of his 60-plus-year-long career, like “Livin’ for the City” or the Nixon-bashing “You Haven’t Done Nothing,” or even the more spiritually themed “Higher Ground,” there’s no mistaking his meaning:

“Can we fix our nation’s broken heart?

Are we brave enough to try,

Can we fix our nation’s broken heart?

And leave a better world behind,

Because if we listen to different thoughts and points of view,

Oh, my brothers and sisters,

We don’t have to lose,

Humanity, we’re family.”

