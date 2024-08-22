Stevie Wonder speaks and performs at the 2024 DNC: Watch

Pop icon Stevie Wonder spoke to and performed at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Wednesday.

Wonder emphasized the importance of voting for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and preached a unity message.

"We must keep on keeping on until we are truly a united people of these United States and then we will reach a higher ground," Wonder said.

Wonder then performed his song, "Higher Ground" as a part of a star-studded musical lineup that included Merin Morris and John Legend.

Watch Stevie Wonder's full 2024 DNC speech here

What to know about Stevie Wonder at the DNC convention

Who are they : Multi-time Grammy winning artist

What role they play : Convention speaker

Key quote: "This year I've prayed for peace to come to our world's nations but also to each one of our hearts."

