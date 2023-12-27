Stevie's Scoop: Create your own sun today!
Stevie's Scoop: Create your own sun today!
Stevie's Scoop: Create your own sun today!
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
The 'Jennifer's Body' star showed a peek at her body on Christmas Eve
Victoria Beckham wore a one-shoulder cut-out blue swimsuit while on holiday with her family in the Bahamas - see photos.
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
The actor had reportedly gone missing earlier Wednesday The post Lee Sun-kyun, ‘Parasite’ Actor, Dies at 48 appeared first on TheWrap.
The Royal couple are leaving 2023's drama behind.
A woman was stripped and paraded in Karnataka state recently as punishment after her son eloped with a girl.
Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell (Mich.) dug into former President Trump’s Christmas message calling for various people he sees as “looking to destroy” the country to “rot in hell,” calling it “one of the most pathetic” Christmas greetings she has heard. Asked on CNN if things are getting worse in terms of threats against public servants,…
A Russian soldier from Volgograd Oblast, who was seriously injured fighting against Ukraine, has been compensated by local authorities with kilograms of vegetables, the Telegram news channel iStories reported on Dec. 26.
Ukrainian fighter jets have destroyed a Russian warship docked at a port in occupied Crimea in an attack bearing the hallmarks of British Storm Shadow missiles.
"We cannot fall into the trap of thinking that all is good for Putin, and we cannot jettison effective measures to pressure him."
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
Alex Wong/GettyMelania Trump is reportedly ready for her moment in the spotlight. The former first lady, who’s made only a handful of public appearances since Donald Trump left office, was reportedly encouraged by her “positive reception” at Rosalynn Carter’s funeral. She’s “feeling more sure of herself—as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure,” a Trumpworld source told Page Six. Earlier this month, Melania also gave a speech at the National Archives Natur
No one can decide who's naughty and who's nice in this argument. 🎅
The Wall Street firm assigned a 70% probability for a downturn next year, and it's "expected to inflict very real pain on businesses and households."
A move by Japan to provide Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine will have "grave consequences" for Russia-Japan ties, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo, already difficult, have deteriorated sharply since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in Feb. 2022. Japan has joined its Western allies in imposing sweeping economic sanctions on Russia.
Frustrations boiled over late in the first half when Travis Kelce spiked his helmet on the sideline and coach Andy Reid was not happy.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed retribution after Israel reportedly killed a high-ranking general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria on Monday. In a statement, Raisi said Israel “will certainly pay for this crime,” The Times of Israel (TOI) reported. “Without a doubt, this action is another sign of frustration, helplessness, and incapacity of…
The 23-year-old sister, a mother of two, was holding her 11-month-old in a carrier when she was shot, the sheriff said.