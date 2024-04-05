Stevie's Scoop: Drier weather ahead!

The Canadian Press

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia's premier says a training and education centre for wildfire fighters will be established in response to recommendations by a task force that looked into last year's catastrophic wildfires. David Eby says the centre at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops will be the first of its kind in North America, offering everything from basic wildfire training to post-doctoral research. He says the design of the program will start this year with plans to launch in 2025.