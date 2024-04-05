Stevie's Scoop: Drier weather ahead!
Heavy snow is expected across Alberta with some regions expecting near 50 cm by Friday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Periods of heavy snow over the next couple of nights will lead to tough travel across parts of Alberta. Up to 40 cm of snow will fall by Saturday
Hydro-Québec officials say their teams are working hard to restore power to more than 200,000 customers, as a spring storm bringing heavy, wet snow continues to sweep through Quebec.Around 600,000 customers have been affected at one point or another since Wednesday evening, when strong winds started gusting and heavy snow began accumulating on tree branches, causing them to hit power lines, said Hydro-Québec spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard at an afternoon news conference. As of Thursday afternoon,
A few systems will bring snow to southern Alberta over the next couple days. The southern Foothills could accumulate over 40 cm of snow, while Calgary ranges from 10-15 cm to up to 20 cm on the SW side. The Weather Network meteorologist Laura Power has your forecast.
A bout of heavy and wet snow will be poorly timed in eastern Ontario and Quebec on Thursday, falling during rush-hour traffic in urban areas. Brace for slower commutes
HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The strongest earthquake in a quarter-century rocked Taiwan Wednesday morning, killing nine people, stranding dozens at quarries and a national park, and sending some residents scrambling out the windows of damaged buildings. The quake, which injured more than 1,000, struck during rush hour and was centered off the coast of rural, mountainous Hualien County, where some buildings leaned at severe angles, their ground floors crushed. Just over 150 kilometers (93 miles) away
A system and the upslope effect will team up to give Alberta a healthy dose of snowfall over the next few days, with some areas along the foothills possibly seeing as much as 40 cm
CALGARY — To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books. The prairie province had forecast a more than $1 billion surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but fresh budget documents released last month show that surplus has completely evaporated, leaving Saskatchewan with an approximate $482 million deficit for the year instead. The reason for this dramatic reversal? In
Atlantic Canada can't shake the winter weather, just yet, as a potent storm sets its sights on the region with a messy mix of rain, snow and howling wind gusts
A stalling storm over the Maritimes will be in no rush to depart this weekend.
People have been urged to prepare for flooding, travel disruption and possible power cuts this weekend.
Wintry weather is in no hurry to leave the East Coast, with another messy system en route to disrupt travel and likely power, too, this week.
Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, toppling buildings and trapping 70 people in rock quarries, fire authorities said.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — British Columbia's premier says a training and education centre for wildfire fighters will be established in response to recommendations by a task force that looked into last year's catastrophic wildfires. David Eby says the centre at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops will be the first of its kind in North America, offering everything from basic wildfire training to post-doctoral research. He says the design of the program will start this year with plans to launch in 2025.
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wednesday, April 23, 2024: Sunshine continues Wednesday, but rain is incoming
Heavy rain in Toronto is expected to mix with or turn into wet snow late Wednesday night, Environment Canada says.In an updated special weather statement for the city, the federal weather agency said Toronto should expect an additional 10 to 15 millimetres of rain on Wednesday evening."Rain will mix with or become wet snow tonight for areas away from Lake Ontario," the federal weather agency said late Wednesday.Only about two centimetres of snow is expected.The Greater Toronto Area saw near-cons
The Weather Network meteorologist meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the details
Wednesday’s 79 degree high will drop to the mid 50s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Canadian English teacher Jonathan McGill said the shaking from Taiwan's largest earthquake in 25 years was so forceful that he thought his apartment building might collapse. McGill, a former Ottawa resident who has been living in Hsinchu, Taiwan, for the last seven years, described the quake Wednesday as something he has never felt before, with his ceiling fan swaying about 30 centimetres off its axis. "Today was the first time I ever thought to myself, what is the breaking poin