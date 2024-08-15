Stevie's Scoop: Hot & sunny today!

Latest Stories
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump's North Carolina speech went predictably off the rails. Can he even spell 'economy'?
Donald Trump's speech in North Carolina on the economy became, predictably, a dumb speech on a bunch of stuff that had nothing to do with the economy.
- HuffPost
Kellyanne Conway's Dig At Kamala Harris Goes Left After She Fires Off... Compliments
Social media users were delighted by the former Donald Trump adviser's ineffectual line of attack.
- HuffPost
Mark Cuban Recalls The Conversation That Made Him See The Truth About Trump
The fellow billionaire shared on "The Daily Show" that he learned everything he needed to know about Trump "the third time" he talked to him.
- HuffPost
The Trump Campaign Just Tweeted Something Really Racist
Republicans have reportedly been pleading with Trump to stay on message — but his campaign just can't seem to help itself.
- Yahoo Canada Style
NHL star Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle marry in 'timeless' Muskoka ceremony: 'We got to really relish in the moment'
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
- LA Times
Trump is either delusional or confused. He's unfit for the White House either way
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
- The Wrap
Kaitlan Collins Stunned by ‘Late Show’ Audience Laughter When Colbert Calls CNN ‘Objective’: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Laugh Line?’ | Video
It was not supposed to be a laugh line The post Kaitlan Collins Stunned by ‘Late Show’ Audience Laughter When Colbert Calls CNN ‘Objective’: ‘Is That Supposed to Be a Laugh Line?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- People
Henry Winkler Shares the Rules His 6 Grandkids Must Follow When They Visit: 'There Are Only a Few' (Exclusive)
The actor is a grandfather to kids India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way
- Yahoo News UK
Dutch volleyball child rapist Steven van de Velde weeps after being booed at Olympics
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
- People
Sylvester Stallone Shares Sexy Throwback for Wife Jennifer Flavin's Birthday: See Their His-and-Hers Swimsuits
The couple, who married in 1997, wear revealing black swimwear in the pic
- HuffPost UK
'Not Funny!' Liz Truss Storms Off Stage As Lettuce Stunt Crashes Her 'Pro-Trump' Event
The ex-PM could not leaf fast enough.
- HuffPost
Taylor Swift Apparently Talked Travis Kelce Into Making 1 Big Change To His Appearance
Patrick Mahomes joked that he’d been hoping to see his teammate make the change for quite a while.
- People
Wife of Richard Lugner, Billionaire Who Died 2 Months After Their Wedding – His Sixth – Pens Heartfelt Tribute
Simone Reiländer and Richard Lugner tied the knot in Austria on June 1
- CBC
N.L. couple forced to pay nearly $1,700 for a night in a Montreal hotel after Air Canada delay
An eastern Newfoundland couple who were charged nearly $1,700 for one night in a Laval, Que. motel say Air Canada refused to give them hotel vouchers after their flight was delayed — leaving the pair to pay the hefty bill out of their own pocket.Craig Sharpe of Bay Roberts told CBC News he and his husband were travelling back from Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday when their flight to Montreal was delayed due to the aircraft experiencing an earlier delay.Sharpe says an Air Canada
- HuffPost
‘Quit Whining’: Nikki Haley Tells Trump To End Attacks On Crowd Sizes And Harris’ Race
“What they like about Kamala is that she’s being hopeful,” Haley said of undecided voters. “They don’t want a former president talking about the past.”
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Have Interesting Trade Target from Maple Leafs
The Philadelphia Flyers should have this Toronto Maple Leafs forward on their radar.
- People
Why Breaking Won't Be Featured in the 2028 Olympics (and What's Taking Its Place)
Break dancing, professionally known as breaking, made its debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Hello!
Harper Beckham may be 13, but she just gave us all a lesson on how to style linen trousers
Harper Beckham looked so cute on Victoria Beckham's Instagram wearing white linen trousers which the daughter of David Beckham styled with a black bandeau top.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Says 2 Things Are Rattling Trump Most Right Now
Trump has been floundering since a Black woman took over as his opponent.