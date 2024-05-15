Stevie's Scoop: Lets Go O's!!!
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
Explore the shocking discovery in high-temperature superconductors that may initiate a new era of power.
A stormy start to the week was seen in parts of southern Ontario, and there will be more unsettled weather on Tuesday. Alongside the rain could be some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Steven Peters is concerned about the impact of wildfires on his family's business — and the local forestry industry as a whole.He is the third generation to work for Evergreen Lumber, a lumber mill based in La Crete, Alta., that has operated for more than 30 years. But it felt a singe from last summer's wildfires — even through the winter months, which brought little snow."We were salvaging right in the burn this year," Peters said."We had a flare up in January, where trees would actually still
A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday. Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X. At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state.
40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is watching for a few isolated, stronger storms through this evening and more rain chances on Tuesday.
Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year's destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent because of human-caused climate change, a study Tuesday found. Scorching temperatures were felt across large swaths of Asia, from Gaza in the west — where over 2 million people face clean water shortages, lack of health care and other essentials amid the Israeli bombardment — to the Philippines in the southeast, with many parts of the continent experiencing temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) several days in a row. The study was released by the World Weather Attribution group of scientists, who use established climate models to quickly determine whether human-caused climate change played a part in extreme weather events around the world.
Meteorologist Mike Haddad says some showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts. In British Columbia, a widening area around the northeastern community of Fort Nelson is under evacuation, with the Parker Lake wildfire burning close by and the larger Patry Creek wildfire raging to the northwest. Both fires are listed with the B.C. Wildfire Service as "wildfires of note," with Parker Lake measuring 84 square kilometres in siz
Data centres could draw as much electricity as Japan by 2026, according to the International Energy Agency.
ATLANTA (AP) — More than 15 million people from Texas to Florida were under threat of severe storms and the potential for more tornadoes Monday, many of them in areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record. At highest risk for severe storms and tornadoes was a zone stretching from southeast Texas through much of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi and Alabama, and to the Florida Panhandle, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Som
Rounds of severe thunderstorms through the end of the week in the southern and central United States may fall well short of the outbreak magnitude and intensity of recent weeks. However, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the storms can still be dangerous, damaging and locally disruptive. The new episodes of severe weather will follow heavy, gusty and locally damaging thunderstorms that erupted from the Ohio Valley to Florida into Tuesday evening. Severe weather will be bolstered by a somewhat
“I believe if your neighbour’s house is burning, you help them. Africa is our neighbour,” said IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.
Martin Rehak isn't quite sure what to make of it yet, as he sees some of the houseboats around him on Yellowknife Bay sitting on ground that's normally underwater. His own home is still afloat. "I don't know if it's supposed to be concerning or not," he said. "I mean, it's different — but I don't know if it is good or bad." "There's at least two or three [houseboats] right now, I could think of off the top of my head, who normally would be floating but are sitting on the floor of the lake." Acco
The company's share of Canada's EV charging market is lower than in the U.S., but uncertainty around its Supercharger division could still have an impact.