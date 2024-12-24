Stevie's Scoop: Merry Christmas Eve

Latest Stories
- CBC
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
- The Daily Beast
The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
- People
California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family's 'World Is Shattered'
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
- People
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
- People
Man Says His Family Got Upset After He Refused to Ban Alcohol from His Christmas Party
The man explained in a Reddit post that his brother's new girlfriend does not allow her kids to be "around people who drink"
- HuffPost
Joe Biden’s Sweet Holiday Video Card With Christmas Trees Produces 1 Major Gripe
The president’s season’s greetings were greeted with contempt by conservatives for the silliest reason.
- The Canadian Press
What to know about the woman who was burned to death in a New York City subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
- BuzzFeed
17 Photos Of Christmas Gifts So Absurd You'll Feel Better About Your Own Gift-Giving Skills This Year
"This isn’t a gift. It’s an insult."
- People
Woman Tells Her Mother-in-Law to Get a Hotel After Repeatedly Rearranging Her Kitchen: 'Heartless'
The family feud was shared in a post on Reddit's 'Am I the A------' forum
- Hello!
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils unconventional Christmas tree with bold royal nod
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a photo of an elegant Christmas tree ahead of their celebrations with baby Sienna.
- People
Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
- BuzzFeed
I Need My Inhaler After Laughing At These 36 Funny Tweets From The Week
"this year felt like being awake during surgery"
- People
FedEx Contract Worker Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Undelivered Packages in the Woods
Latavion Lewis was taken into custody on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping and is no longer employed with FedEx
- People
Employee Says There Was Office Holiday Party Drama After Husband 'Stole' 10-Year-Old’s White Elephant Gift
The gift’s “a little tainted by guilt,” the employee wrote in a Reddit post
- People
Ohio Mom Accused of Pouring Soap in Infant's Mouth, Spitting on Her
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
- CBC
Boy, 15, charged after police find him with loaded, 3D-printed handgun at Winnipeg mall
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
- The Canadian Press
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
- CBC
Sask. RCMP release photo of suspect in multiple break and enters
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
- CNN
Anti-immigrant anger rises at scene of German market attack
Its glühwein mulled wine stalls, festooned with Christmas lights and tinsel, stand emptied and shuttered.
- CNN
‘They didn’t want to believe the truth’: Freed pair speak out 17 years after they were wrongfully convicted of murder
On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.